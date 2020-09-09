Google Play Store 21.8.12 Update Improves Software Performance and Stability

What makes Android smartphones stand out from all the others is the fact that they provide users with access to the Google Play Store. This is the world’s biggest app library and it features millions of useful apps and fun mobile games that Android users get to enjoy every day. Considering that the app library is such a core component of the Android operating system, then it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that it is updated every week with improvements.

Google Play Store 21.8.12 Update

We have some great news to share with Android fans! Google Play Store has received a brand-new update and it is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels. The update sports the 21.8.12 version number and the only requirement to access the improvements that it brings is to have an Android-powered smartphone that is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

There is also an alternative way to download the new update. The developers who are in charge of the Google Play Store have also published the new release in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). This special update format makes it possible for users to manually download and install the update on their smartphones by sideloading it.

What’s New?

The question that everyone must be asking right now is what’s new? Google knows that hundreds of millions of users rely on Google Play Store to get access to their favorite apps and games. Therefore, the Android parent can’t take any chances when it comes to the software stability of the app library.

With that said, it should come as no surprise to find out that the new update for Google Play Store introduces a bundle of bug fixes and software tweaks that are taking the app library’s software stability to the next level. Not just that, but Google Play Store will also run faster.