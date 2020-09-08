Super Mario Run 3.0.20 Update – Faster Gameplay and Improved Stability

If there is one thing that everyone will agree about when it comes to Nintendo, then it has to be the fact that the company makes some of the best games. The great thing about Nintendo’s games is that most of them are also available on for Android and iOS. Super Mario Run is the perfect example of that. This mobile game is super fun to play and it can make even the most boring times pass quickly.

Super Mario Run 3.0.20 Update

Another thing that sets Nintendo apart from all other game developers is the constant stream of updates that it releases for its games. In fact, the reason why Super Mario Run is making headlines on our website is because the Android version of the mobile game has just received a new update.

The update sports the 3.0.20 version number and it is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, we are advising all Super Mario Run fans to keep their Android-powered smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network so that they can be among the first ones to access the update and all the improvements that it brings.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes, the developers of Super Mario Run want to make the gameplay feel more fun and exciting. Therefore, they are using the new update as an opportunity to introduce a bundle of bug fixes that are tweaking the overall performances of Super Mario Run. Thanks to that, the mobile game is going to run smoother and it will no longer crash or lag.

Top Features

Now that we have talked about Super Mario Run’s latest update, let’s go ahead and take a look at the top features that the mobile game has to offer:

■World Tour

Run and jump with style to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches!

Travel through plains, caverns, ghost houses, airships, castles, and more.

Clear the 24 exciting courses to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser, waiting in his castle at the end. There are many ways to enjoy the courses, such as collecting the 3 different types of colored coins or by competing for the highest score against your friends. You can try courses 1-1 to 1-4 for free.

After rescuing Princess Peach, a nine-course special world, World Star, will appear.

■Remix 10

Some of the shortest Super Mario Run courses you’ll ever play!

This mode is Super Mario Run in bite-sized bursts! You’ll play through 10 short courses one after the other, with the courses changing each time you play. Daisy is lost somewhere in Remix 10, so try to clear as many courses as you can to find her!

■Toad Rally

Show off Mario’s stylish moves, compete against your friends, and challenge people from all over the world.

In this challenge mode, the competition differs each time you play.

Compete against the stylish moves of other players for the highest score as you gather coins and get cheered on by a crowd of Toads. Fill the gauge with stylish moves to enter Coin Rush Mode to get more coins. If you win the rally, the cheering Toads will come live in your kingdom, and your kingdom will grow.

■Kingdom Builder

Gather coins and Toads to build your very own kingdom.

Combine different buildings and decorations to create your own unique kingdom. There are over 100 kinds of items in Kingdom Builder mode. If you get more Toads in Toad Rally, the number of buildings and decorations available will increase. With the help of the friendly Toads you can gradually build up your kingdom.

■More playable characters

If you rescue Princess Peach by completing course 6-4 and build homes for Luigi, Yoshi, and Toadette in Kingdom Builder mode, you can get them to join your adventures as playable characters. They play differently than Mario, so why not put their special characteristics to good use in World Tour and Toad Rally?