Google Chrome 85.0.4183.101 Update for Android is Now Available with Speed Improvements

We recently reported that the Google Play Store has received a new update. Well, the Android parent has been keeping busy during the past couple of weeks because it has also published a new software release for Google Chrome. The update is targeting the mobile version of the browser and it is currently rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels to all Android-powered smartphones that are connected to the internet.

Google Chrome 85.0.4183.101 Update

The new update for Google Chrome sports the 85.0.4183.101 version number and as previously noted, it is available to download via OTA channels. However, eager Google Chrome fans should be pleased to know that there is an alternative and faster way to get their hands on the improvements that the update brings.

The developers who are in charge of Google Chrome have also published the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). Thanks to this, Google Chrome fans who are tech-savvy can choose to manually download and install the update on their smartphones via side loading.

What’s New?

Some Google Chrome fans might be disappointed to find out that the new update doesn’t come with any exciting features. Fortunately, the developers are making up for that by introducing a handful of bug fixes and software tweaks that are taking the overall performances of the mobile browser to the next level. Surfing the web is going to be a more enjoyable experience after getting the new update.

Top Features

Google Chrome holds the title for being the world’s most popular browser, and there is a good reason for that. The mobile browser provides users with access to lots of useful features. In fact, let’s go ahead and check out what are the top Google Chrome features:

Browse fast and type less. Choose from personalized search results that instantly appear as you type and quickly browse previously visited web pages. Fill in forms quickly with Autofill.

Incognito Browsing. Use Incognito mode to browse the internet without saving your history. Browse privately across all your devices.

Sync Chrome Across Devices. When you sign into Chrome, your bookmarks, passwords, and settings will be automatically synced across all your devices. You can seamlessly access all your information from your phone, tablet, or laptop.

All your favorite content, one tap away. Chrome is not just fast for Google Search, but designed so you are one tap away from all your favorite content. You can tap on your favorite news sites or social media directly from the new tab page. Chrome also has the “Tap to Search”- feature on most webpages. You can tap on any word or phrase to start a Google search while still in the page you are enjoying.

Protect your phone with Google Safe Browsing. Chrome has Google Safe Browsing built-in. It keeps your phone safe by showing warnings to you when you attempt to navigate to dangerous sites or download dangerous files.

Fast downloads and view web pages and videos offline Chrome has a dedicated download button, so you can easily download videos, pictures, and entire webpages with just one tap. Chrome also has downloads home right inside Chrome, where you can access all the content you downloaded, even when you are offline.

Google Voice Search. Chrome gives you an actual web browser you can talk to. Use your voice to find answers on-the-go without typing and go hands free. You can browse and navigate quicker using your voice anywhere, anytime.

Google Translate built-in: Quickly translate entire web pages. Chrome has Google Translate built in to help you to translate entire web to your own language with one tap.

Use less mobile data and speed up the web. Turn on Lite mode and use up to 60% less data. Chrome can compress text, images, videos, and websites without lowering the quality.

Smart personalized recommendations. Chrome creates an experience that is tailored to your interests. On the new tab page, you will find articles that Chrome selected based on your previous browsing history.