Google Turns Selfie Improving Software Off by Default on Next-Gen Pixel Smartphones

If there is one thing that everyone can agree about when it comes to next-gen smartphones, then it has to be the fact that they all are becoming more camera centric every year. We are not talking about hardware, but also about software. Companies like Apple and Google are developing special software that automatically enhances the quality of people’s selfies.

While enhanced selfies might sound like a good idea, they do come with a downside. Google recently reported that it believes retouched selfies are making people feel bad about the way that they look without any filters. This is why the Android parent is planning to make some major changes to the software of Pixel 4A, 4A 5G, and 5.

Google is Ditching Selfie Retouches

“Since the dawn of the front-facing camera, and even before it, selfies have been a crucial way we express ourselves. So crucial, in fact, that more than 70 percent of photos taken on an Android device use the front-facing camera, and over 24 billion photos have been labeled as selfies in Google Photos. And of course, emojis, filters, stickers and captions have all become part of the fun, and help us show what we’re feeling and thinking at any given moment,” said Google in a recent post.

“With Google’s Pixel phones, we’ve begun to apply these design principles directly within the Camera app. Starting with the Pixel 4a, the new Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5, face retouching options are available in the camera app, but turned off by default. In an upcoming update, you’ll see value-free, descriptive icons and labels for face retouching options. And if you choose to use face retouching effects, you’ll see more information about how each setting is applied and what changes it makes to your image,” added the Android parent.