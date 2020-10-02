World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is Delayed, Here’s Why

If you are excited about World of Warcraft’s Shadowlands expansion arriving this month, then we have some bad news to share with you. Blizzard announced earlier today that the expansion is going to be delayed. This is shocking news for the community because the last time that Blizzard delayed and World of Warcraft expansion was when The Burning Crusade launched. However, there is also some good news. We finally know the official pre-patch date.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is Delayed

The question that everyone must be asking right now is why would Blizzard delay Shadowlands, why now? Unfortunately, the expansion is rushed and there are many core problems that Blizzard still needs to fix. The community has been complaining about the balancing of covenant abilities for months, but this is not actually the reason why Blizzard is delaying the expansion.

Blizzard still has some major problems with two bosses in the Castle of Nathria raid. They are not working properly and the developers have opened a second series of “Raid Testing” for the beta community. That’s not all. The classes are unbalanced. Some of them do half the damage of others, and this is game-breaking.

Pre-Patch Release

Even though Shadowlands is now delayed, we are glad to see that Blizzard is going back to its old motto “it’s ready, when it’s finished”. The company is now longer being forced to rush games by investors and wants to do right by its fans, especially after the Battle for Azeroth was a dull expansion.

On the bright side of things, Blizzard revealed the official release date for the Shadowlands pre-patch. The update is going live on October 13th and it introduces a slew of features that are going to make the game a little bit more exciting.