GTA 5 Players Get Kicked Out of the Game as a Result of a New Hack

Grand Theft Auto Online (GTA Online) is a popular multiplayer game that was released in 2013 as a part of Grand Theft Auto V and has since become a standalone game that can be played on various platforms, including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. It is consistently one of the most played games on Steam, the digital distribution platform for PC games, and is also widely popular on console platforms.

GTA Online’s popularity has grown over the years due to regular updates and new content releases from Rockstar Games, the developer of the game. However, hackers have recently been using new exploits called “crash” and “kick” to disrupt both single-player and GTA Online lobbies.

The exploits, which are referred to as “remote” because they can be executed from a distance without the hacker having to be in the same session as the victim, allow the hacker to crash the session without being present in it. This is causing significant disruptions and inconveniences for players. A well-known member of the GTA community named Tez2, who is considered a reliable source of information on GTA matters, has reported on the issue and suggested that using a firewall to block connections can protect players from these exploits, according to comicbook.com.

The good news is that Rockstar Games is aware of the problem and is working to solve it. In addition to its core gameplay, GTA Online also offers a range of customization options and social features that allow players to interact with each other and compete in various modes.

