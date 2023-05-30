‘Guardians of Holme’ is Coming Soon to the PC

You’ll soon have the chance to embark on an epic adventure in Guardians of Holme, which is a captivating fusion of tower defense, deckbuilding, and roguelite genres. This thrilling game gets players in a world where strategic thinking and quick decision-making are crucial if they want to prevail.

As the protector of Holme, your job is to harness the power of the terrain and your tactical prowess to fend off hordes of relentless enemies. You must prepare yourself for intense battles by strategically positioning an arsenal of formidable traps, each of them with unique abilities and devastating effects.

The wait is almost over for those willing to play Guardians of Holmes on the PC, fortunately!

‘Guardians of Holme’ launches on June 16

If you prefer your gaming on a PC through services such as Steam, you’re in luck!

Here’s a statement that Jonas Ek quotes via EGG:

“The Beijing-based (China) indie games publisher indienova and Chengdu-based (China) indie games developer MossTech Studio, are today super thrilled and happy to announce that their card-based tower defense/roguelike ‘Guardians of Holme’, is coming to PC via Steam Early Access on June 16th, 2023.”

To play Guardians of Holme on your PC, you will need to ensure that your system meets the minimum requirements. The game demands Windows 7, 8, or 10, and a processor of at least Intel Core i5-760 (4 * 2800) or equivalent AMD Athlon II X4 645 AM3 (4 * 3100). It is also recommended to have a minimum of 4 GB of RAM for smooth gameplay while running Guardians of Holme. In terms of graphics, you will need an AMD Radeon HD 6670 or a GeForce GTX 200 series with at least 1GB of VRAM.

With each wave that comes, the challenge will intensify in Guardians of Holme, testing the player’s ability to adapt and refine their defensive tactics. The roguelite elements add an exciting twist, as each playthrough offers new challenges and opportunities, encouraging players to experiment and discover the most effective strategies.

As you progress through Guardians of Holme, you’ll unlock new traps and abilities, expanding your arsenal and enhancing your defensive capabilities.