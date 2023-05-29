Tetris Becomes Playable on a McDonald’s Chicken Nugget

Tetris is that legendary puzzle video game created by Alexey Pajitnov way back in 1984, when gaming was nothing compared to what’s in the trend today.

The objective in Tetris is to manipulate falling geometric shapes called Tetriminos, arranging them to create complete horizontal lines that vanish. As you progress through the game, the Tetriminos fall faster, challenging your speed and strategic thinking.

The official Twitter account of Tetris acknowledges that the fans can run the legendary puzzle game on nothing else but a Chicken Nugget from McDonald’s. However, there’s a catch here. The possibility is available only for a limited time and only for McDonald’s customers who live in China. But it’s still better than nothing, right?

Tetris remains a game that has stood the test of time, captivating players across the globe since it remains one of the top three best-selling games of all time. Its enduring popularity is evident through its widespread presence on phones, consoles, as well as online services. The game’s simplicity, addictive nature, and iconic status have cemented Tetris as a timeless classic enjoyed by both casual players and hardcore gamers.

It also needs to be said that Tetris has even made its mark in the competitive gaming scene, with organized tournaments and championships that are being held worldwide. With its lasting appeal, the famous puzzle game continues to entertain and engage players, ensuring its ongoing popularity.

Decades ago, Tetris rapidly became an iconic phenomenon, captivating players worldwide with its addictive gameplay and simple yet challenging mechanics. It has been released on lots of platforms, inspiring countless adaptations and spin-offs. It remains a timeless classic in the realm of video games.

