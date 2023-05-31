‘Return to Grace’ is a New Sci-Fi Adventure Game Arriving for PC Users

You now have the chance to step into the captivating world of Return to Grace from your PC. The game is a first-person narrative adventure that takes place in a visually mesmerizing retro-futuristic setting inspired by the 1960s. The player will have to assume the role of Adie Ito, a space archaeologist who stumbles upon the ancient resting place of Grace, meaning a powerful A.I. deity and a character that has worked as a guardian of the solar system.

In ‘Return to Grace,’ the player will encounter fractured versions of the Grace AI, with each possessing unique quirks and hidden motives. The player will assume the role of Adie, and he’ll have to navigate through the complex web of personalities, forming relationships with select individuals.

‘Return to Grace’ is available NOW for PC via Steam and EGS

Creative Bytes Studios, meaning the development company of ‘Return to Grace,’ has issued the following statement, as TGG quotes:

“”The Ontario-based (Canada) indie games developer Creative Bytes Studios (the Game Awards-nominated team behind “The Vale: Shadow of the Crown”) are today very proud and happy to announce that their sci-fi adventure game “Return to Grace“, is now available for PC via Steam and EGS.”

To run Return to Grace on a PC, it’s recommended that your gaming rig should have at least 8GB of RAM, an i7-based processor, and a GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card. As you’ve probably already guessed, the game won’t work on any operating system below Windows 10.

In the journey across Return to Grace, Adie must carefully choose whom to trust and bond with as she unravels the truth behind the demise of Grace. With a compelling blend of exploration, character interactions, and even an intriguing plot, Return to Grace offers an experience that invites you to uncover the secrets of this amazing world.