HarmonyOS July 2022 Security Patch Details

Huawei has just released data detailing what the upcoming HarmonyOS security patch for July 2022 will give to your smartphone. The software update bulletins provide further information on the security flaws that were addressed by the patch that was released in July of 2022.

According to the information provided, the Huawei July 2022 HarmonyOS patch will offer a number of enhancements that will improve the overall user experience and the reliability of Huawei devices.

However, some of the other gadgets, such as tablets and smartwatches, have been introduced to the global market using the HarmonyOS operating system. This is the case despite the fact that the HarmonyOS operating system is primarily geared toward the needs of Chinese customers.

In the meanwhile, the specifics of the July 2022 patch have been made available for Chinese models and some other worldwide devices. This patch is intended to correct known bugs and viruses. Check out the following for further information on the HarmonyOS security patch for the month of July 2022.

The security update that was released in July 2022 addressed the medium-level vulnerabilities CVE-2022-34735 and CVE-2022-34736 that were found in the Kernel parts. It also attempts to repair the fingerprint module flaws of overrun in arithmetic additions. On the other side, system sections contain remedies for CVE-2022-34740, CVE-2022-34741, CVE-2022-34739, and CVE-2022-34742. The severity of these vulnerabilities ranges from medium to severe.

On the other hand, there is a remedy for the system UI module under permission control that can be found in the App area. In addition, the severity of CVE-2022-34737 and CVE-2022-34738 is reduced to medium as a result of this.

Additionally, it includes the vulnerabilities that are present in third-party libraries, providing simply the CVE, severity, and most recent version. The HarmonyOS update for July 2022 has approximately 1 critical and 5 medium-level CVEs as a result of this change.

It should be noted that the HarmonyOS update that was released in July 2022 had security upgrades that were included in subsequent versions of HarmonyOS. These enhancements made it far more challenging for hackers to exploit weaknesses in HarmonyOS.