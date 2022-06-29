Harvestella: A Farming Life Simulation Game is Coming Soon – Check Trailer

If you’ve also been a big hit with the crops, you’ll have a chance to prove it in a video game! Harvestella is an upcoming life simulation farming game that’s developed by Square Enix for Windows PC and Nintendo Switch.

Who said that you necessarily have to go to the supermarket each week to get your food? You can also farm crops if you have some land at your disposal, so that food supplies will never become a problem anymore. That’s also what Harvestella proposes: a game where you can grow your own food. It seems to have something from a survival game as well.

Harvestella arrives on November 4

We’ll still have to wait a few months more for Harvestella to come out. But judging by the trailer, it will surely be worth the wait. Check it out for yourself below:

If you’re already interested in Harvestella, it’s great to know that you have the chance to pre-order the game NOW via Steam, where it costs 59.99 euros.

Feel free to check out a description for Harvestella as well, which is presented on the same Steam page:

“Our protagonist awakens during the height of Quietus, a disaster that visits with the changing of each season – and a threat to all life.Lead a life of self-sufficiency with your vibrant house as a base and cooperate with allies to overcome various threats, all as you draw ever closer to the truth behind the disasters and the very world’s creation!”

Harvestella reminds us of other farming simulator games such as those of the Farming Simulator series. The last game of that series is Farming Simulator 22, and it was released in late 2021. It will be interesting to see if Harvestella will be better than that game.

Harvestella will likely represent a great way to put your farming skills to the test.