Konami’s Super Bomberman R 2 is Coming With a Battle Royale Mode – Watch Trailer

During its glorious history of almost 40 years, Bomberman has always found ways to improve its traits. The first game in the series was released for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), and the newer ones are being made by applying pretty much the same formula.

Super Bomberman R was one of those games, and it was vastly superior to the old titles in the series. That game was created by Konami and released mainly for Nintendo Switch in 2017. Next year, it also received support for the PC, as well as for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles.

After the success of Super Bomberman R, a sequel was practically imminent. And the wait is almost over!

Super Bomberman R2 launches in 2023

Konami just released a new trailer a few hours ago to show the world a bit of what the upcoming Super Bomberman R2 will be made of. The upcoming game looks great, with plenty of well-known elements from classic Bomberman games, but it also has some extra stuff.

8 Bomberman brothers will have to face a new threat in the game, and the battle royale mode will arguably be the main highlight. This is a mode popularized in recent years by games such as Fortnite, PUBG, Apex Legends, some Call of Duty titles, and many others. The concept is simple: in a nutshell, everybody fights against everybody, and the last man standing wins the round.

There’s even another new battle mode introduced in Super Bomberman R2 to bring an extra amount of action and excitement, and it’s called “Castle.”

At this point, there’s no other information available about the release time of Super Bomberman R2, except that the game is coming out next year. But surely we’ll hear more from Konami pretty soon, so make sure to keep an eye on the news!