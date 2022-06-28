You Can Now Grab the Unlocked Version of OnePlus Nord N20 5G

OnePlus released its Nord N20 5G model back in April. The gadget is not exactly anyone’s cup of tea, but it’s pretty impressive for one that’s worth around 270 euros. The highlights are arguably represented by the 60MP main camera setup and the Snapdragon 695 5G processor.

According to Android Police, you now have the chance to get your hands on an unlocked version of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G model, which means buying it from other places except for the carrier stores. You can find the phone via Amazon, Best Buy, or even OnePlus itself, for instance.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G costs $300

$300 is the amount you need to pay for an unlocked version of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G model.

Interestingly enough, OnePlus Nord N20 comes in just one storage and RAM version: the one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. Another aspect of the phone that needs to be mentioned is the generous battery that’s capable of a capacity of 4,500mAh.

OnePlus Nord N20 also comes equipped with Android 11 out of the box. If you still need more than 128GB of storage, which, by the way, is a little scarce for a phone released nowadays, you also have to option to add a microSDXC card to it.

The device also features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display capable of a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

The main camera setup consists of a 64MP main snapper, a 2MP macro lens, as well as a 2MP depth lens. Of course, the phone also features a front camera, and it can capture photos of just 16MP. Surprisingly enough, neither the selfie camera nor the rear camera setup is capable of recording video in 4K format.

Feel free to tell us if you would be willing to buy yourself a OnePlus Nord N20 5G phone!