Hearthstone 18.6.63160 Update – New Hero, Duel Modes and Battleground Fixes

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

We have some amazing news to share with Hearthstone fans! Blizzard has published a brand-new update for the mobile version of the card game and it introduces new game mode duels and lots of cool features. The update sports the 18.6.63160 version number and today we are going to cover everything there is to know about it.

Hearthstone 18.6.63160 Update

Right from the start, we want to mention that the update is rolling out via Blizzard’s official OTA (over the air) channels. This means that Android smartphone users who enjoy playing Hearthstone are eligible to download the update just by having access to a stable Wi-Fi network. Without any further ado, let’s go ahead and check out the patch notes.

What’s New?

NEW HERO

Zephrys, The Great

Three Wishes [Cost 4] If you have two copies of a minion, find the third. (3 wishes left)



Battlegrounds Parties Adjustments

We’re making small adjustments to Battlegrounds Parties during matchmaking and in post-game rating updates to address the potential advantages that come with queueing as a group.

Post-game rating updates will no longer include results between players within the same group. When you queue Battlegrounds with a group now, your rating gains are only based on your results against players outside of your group.

You’ll now be matched based on the highest player rating in your group, rather than the group’s rating average. End of game rating updates will take this rating disparity into account.

We’ve disabled 2-4 player Battlegrounds Parties for players above 10,000 rating.

Standard Balance Updates

Evocation

Old: [Cost 1] → New: [Cost 2]

Astromancer Solarian

Old: Solarian Prime [Cost 7] → New: Solarian Prime [Cost 9]

Log in for Silas Darkmoon for Free

Meet Silas Darkmoon, the Darkmoon Faire’s founder and lead showman. Log into Hearthstone after the 18.6 patch goes live to receive the Silas Darkmoon Legendary minion for free, available to play immediately! Round and round they go, where they’ll stop, nobody knows! Limit one per account.

Game Improvements & Miscellaneous Updates (Updated)

Hovering over the opponent’s deck slot in Battlegrounds will now display what minion types are missing from the pool.

Fixed a Battlegrounds bug where Salty Looter’s Golden form had incorrect stats.

Fixed a Battlegrounds bug where Gentle Djinni would not consider your current Tavern Tier when spawning an Elemental.

Packs earned from climbing in Ranked Standard and Wild during November will be from the Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion.

The Transfer Student login reward will now be granted if you own a pack from Scholomance Academy and go to the Open Packs menu.

Arena Rotation Coming

When Madness at the Darkmoon Faire launches on November 17, the Arena will include cards from the following sets: