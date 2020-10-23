Huawei Reveals Mate 40 and Pro+ with Ring-Shaped Cameras

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

It’s a good day to be a Huawei fan. The Chinese based tech giant has revealed Mate 40 and Pro+. The two smartphones are Huawei’s new flagship devices and they are equipped with cutting-edge specs and a unique ring-shaped camera setup on the rear side. The camera setup features multiple lenses that are manufactured by Leica. Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that Mate 40 and Pro+ snap incredible pictures.

Huawei Reveals Mate 40 and Pro+

The feature that stands out the most when looking at the two new smartphones is their camera setup and there is no doubt about that. The ring-shaped setup looks unique and it makes the smartphones aesthetically pleasing. Mate 40 is equipped with a 6.5-inches and Pro+ with a 6.8-inches panel. While there may be a difference in size, both displays feature the same 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the Hood

Huawei is always looking for new ways to take the power of its smartphones to the next level and this time, the Chinese based tech giant has equipped Mate 40 and Pro+ with a Kirin 9000 CPU. The processor delivers outstanding performances, but this is not the only impressive thing when it comes to performances. Mate 40 is paired with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

To make things even better, the Pro+ version uses 12GB of RAM and 128GB SSD. Both smartphones support 66W fast-charging and up to 50W when charging wirelessly. This is good news because they both are fueled by massive 4,400 mAh batteries that can last for days on end.

Camera Specs

As previously mentioned, the round-shaped camera setup of Mate 40 and Pro+ is innovative and looks great. The Pro+ ships with a 50MP primary shooter, 20MP ultrawide, 12MP 3x telephoto lens, and an 8MP periscope camera with 10x optical zoom. On the other hand, the standard model features the same specs with a 5x zoom.