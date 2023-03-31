How to Avoid Burnout at Your Remote Job

Working from home used to be seen as a luxury, but after months of staring at the same four walls, it can feel like more of a punishment than a perk. Remote work can blur the lines between our professional and personal lives, leading to burnout. But don’t throw in the towel just yet (although, let’s be real, a nap does sound tempting). Here are some tips to avoid burnout while working from home:

Set boundaries

If you don’t set boundaries, work can seep into your personal time faster than a dog can steal your sandwich when you’re not looking. Establish set working hours and make it clear to your colleagues that you won’t be answering emails or calls outside of those hours. Unless they’re sending you pictures of cute animals. Those are always welcome.

Take breaks

It’s easy to get caught up in work and forget to take a break. But your eyes will thank you for looking at something other than your computer screen for a few minutes. Go for a walk, do some stretches, or just stare at the wall for a bit. No judgment here.

Stay connected

Working from home can be isolating, but it doesn’t have to be. Stay connected with your coworkers through video calls or instant messaging. Just make sure to wear pants for the video calls. Unless you’re really confident in your underwear choices.

Avoid distractions

The fridge, the TV, your pet – they’re all calling your name during work hours. But resist the temptation to indulge in distractions. It’s not easy, but try to create a distraction-free work zone. Unless the distraction is a cute animal. Then it’s mandatory to stop and appreciate it.

Get moving

Exercise is a great way to combat burnout. Whether it’s a walk, a run, or a dance party in your living room, getting your blood pumping can boost your mood and energy levels. Plus, dancing in your living room is a great way to embarrass your kids.

Take time off

Just because you’re working from home doesn’t mean you’re on call 24/7. Take time off to recharge your batteries and do something that brings you joy. Whether it’s binge-watching your favorite show or finally finishing that puzzle you started three months ago, give yourself permission to relax.

Laugh it off

Sometimes, the best way to combat burnout is to find humor in the situation. If you’re feeling stressed or overwhelmed, take a break and watch a funny video or read a silly article (like this one). Laughter really is the best medicine. Well, that and ice cream.

Working from home can be challenging, but with these tips, you can avoid burnout and maintain your sanity. Remember, it’s okay to take a break, set boundaries, and even laugh at the absurdity of it all. Just don’t forget to wear pants on those video calls.