Red Dead Redemption 2 Won’t Start Anymore If You Install a Recent Windows 11 Update

If you’ve installed the new Windows 11 update known as KB5023774, you might be in for a very unpleasant surprise if you’re also a fan of Red Dead Redemption 2. Rockstar’s open-world western game might not be able to start anymore while you’ll be trying to launch it via the Rockstar Games Launcher.

In other words, Microsoft has ruined Red Dead Redemption 2 for Windows 11 in the case of some users who get their hands on the KB5023774 update. The issue is admitted by Microsoft itself, but a fix is still yet to come. The tech giant wrote:

“After installing KB5023774 or later updates, Red Dead Redemption 2 might not open. When attempting to open it from the Rockstar Games Launcher by selecting the “Play” button, it will switch to “Loading”, but Red Dead Redemption 2 might not open, and the button will revert to “Play”.”

However, Microsoft offers a possible solution to the problem, in case you’ve stumbled into it already. In the same post, the Redmond-based tech behemoth recommends users to switch to Windows 11 version 22H2. Let’s admit it: that’s not a very professional way to solve such an issue.

Windows 11 users having problems with their favorite games don’t represent anything new. A lot of people are complaining online about specific games running slowly on Windows 11 compared to how they behave on Windows 10, even though their PCs have the right configuration in order to run those titles smoothly.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a critically acclaimed open-world action-adventure game developed and published by Rockstar Games. It was initially released in 2018 and is available on several gaming platforms.

Red Dead Redemption 2 can be played on both consoles and PC. It is available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, which are the eighth generation of gaming consoles. Additionally, it is also playable on the newer generation of consoles, including the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S, through backward compatibility.