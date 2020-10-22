Brawl Stars 30.231 Update – Brawl-O-Ween is Back with New Legendary Items and Champions!

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Are you looking for a fun mobile game that makes it seem like time is flying by? Brawl Stars is exactly what you need. Brawl Stars is one of the most popular mobile games available on the Google Play Store and people love the fast-paced 3v3 multiplayer mode that it offers. To make things even better, Brawl Stars has just received a new update that introduces Halloween-themed features and modes. With that said, let’s go ahead and take a look at the “goodies” that the update brings.

Brawl Stars 30.231 Update

Right from the start, we want to mention that the update is currently available for all Brawl Stars fans who play the game on Android-powered smartphones. The update is available to download directly via OTA (over the air) channels and therefore, the only requirement is to have access to a stable internet connection.

What’s New?

Here are all the improvements and features that the update introduces:

BRAWL-O-WEEN IS BACK!

New Environment: Poco’s Band Stand

New Legendary Brawler: Amber is on fire!

New and Old Brawl-o-Ween skins!

Graveyard shift is back!

Map Maker to create maps and play them with friends!

In-Game Challenge: win a FREE skin and exclusive pins!

Tons of new gadgets!

Top Features

Now that we have checked out the new improvements that the update introduces, let’s go ahead and take a look at the top features that Brawl Stars offers on Android and iOS:

BATTLE IN MULTIPLE GAME MODES

– Gem Grab (3v3): Team up and out-strategize the opposing team. Collect and hold 10 gems to win, but get fragged and lose your gems.

– Showdown (Solo/Duo): A battle royale style fight for survival. Collect power ups for your Brawler. Grab a friend or play solo – be the last Brawler standing in the rowdiest battle royale yet. Winner take all!

– Brawl Ball (3v3): It’s a whole new Brawl game! Show off your soccer/football skills and score two goals before the other team. There are no red cards here.

– Bounty (3v3): Take out opponents to earn stars, but don’t let them pick you off. The squad with the most stars wins the match!

– Heist (3v3): Protect your team’s safe and try to crack open your opponents’. Navigate the map to sneak, blast and blow your way clear to the enemies treasure.

– Special Events: Limited time special PvE and PvP game modes.

– Championship Challenge: Join Brawl Stars’ esports scene with in-game qualifiers!

UNLOCK AND UPGRADE BRAWLERS

Collect and upgrade a variety of Brawlers with powerful Super abilities, Star Powers and Gadgets! Level them up and collect unique skins.

BRAWL PASS

Complete quests, open Brawl Boxes, earn Gems, pins and an exclusive Brawl Pass skin! Fresh content every season.

BECOME THE STAR PLAYER

Climb the local and regional leaderboards to prove you’re the greatest Brawler of them all!

CONSTANTLY EVOLVING

Look out for new Brawlers, skins, maps, special events and games modes in the future.