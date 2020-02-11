Imo Messenger 2020.2.11 Update – Faster Animations and Chatting Performances

The great thing about Android powered smartphones is the fact that you users can access the Google Play Store where they can find millions of apps and mobile games. One of the most useful apps that Android fans can install on their smartphones is the highly popular Imo. For those who are unfamiliar with Imo, they should know that this is a chatting app that makes it much easier for users to keep in touch with their friends and family members by providing them with access to a bundle of amazing features.

Imo 2020.2.11 Update

Even though Imo is available to download for free, this doesn’t mean that the services that the app offers are not of premium quality, quite the opposite! Imo benefits from full-fledged developer support and this means that the app is updated on a regular basis with software improvements. This is why it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Imo has just received a new update that sports the 2020.2.11 version number.

As previously noted, the new update for Imo is changing the app’s version number to 2020.2.11. We also want to highlight the fact that the update is being rolled out via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, all Imo fans who will enable the Wi-Fi on their smartphones will see the update pop up in their notification panels.

Faster Performances

The new update Imo aims to improve the overall chatting performances and it does that by introducing a handful of software tweaks and bug fixes that are enhancing the software stability. With that said, the chances for Imo to randomly crash or start lagging when users are conversating will be much lower than usual.

The Best Features

✔️Compatible with All Networks: Free and unlimited instant messages and audio or video calls over 2G, 3G, 4G* or Wi-Fi. Consistent & stable audio calls even with 2G network! Avoid SMS and phone call charges, no fees or subscription for every message or call.🆓

✔️Multimedia: Fast photo📷 and video sharing📹, you can also send and receive voice messages or documents of any type(.DOC, .MP3, .ZIP, .PDF, etc.).📄

✔️Free International Calls: Make international calls to your friends & family for free! No extra charge to send international messages. Experience crystal clear & HD quality instant video calls to friends and family all around the world!👪

✔️Powerful: Enjoy group chats up to 100,000 members, share large videos and documents of all types, send hundreds of free emotional stickers!🤼

✔️Apps for All Devices: imo messenger is fully accessible from Android, iOS, Windows and MacOS. You can see all your messages, calls and share other media directly from your desktop or Android tablet.🖥️

✔️Less Data Usage: Enhanced data traffic usage efficiency, less data usage and save more money!

✔️Customized Profile: Express yourself with customized profile, select from hundreds of cool avatars, music themes and backgrounds!

✔️Quickly Find Your Contacts: Login to imo app only with your phone number, you don’t need to remember extra username or PIN. You can use your address book to quickly connect with friends & family.🦄

✔️Find Your Interests: Join thousands of group chats or imo Zones to find people with the same interests. You can also get all kinds of latest resources from imo.

✔️Cloud-based: All of your messages history and files can be securely synced in imo Cloud to free up your phone storage. You will never miss any notifications or messages even if you close the app!☁️

✔️Other Features: imo Big Group, imo Zones, imo Live Streaming, imo Video and many other new features are coming!🔥