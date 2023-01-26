In The Near Future, Fast Pair Could Streamline The Process Of Setting Up New Phones

It’s possible that Google could soon add support for Fast Pair to new Android phones, which would make the first setup procedure far simpler. At the moment, Android’s Fast Pair feature enables you to configure brand-new devices, such as earphones and Wear OS smartwatches, with a single touch. You do not need to go through any menus in order to start the setup procedure on your phone since compatible devices appear on the screen of your phone almost immediately.

According to new strings discovered in the most recent update of Google Play Services, which were discovered by 9to5Google, Google will be adding support for another kind of device to Fast Pair: Android phones. When the functionality is released, it will be able to automatically identify other Android phones in the area that have not been set up and will display a popup on your current phone to get the basic setup process started. According to reports, the notification will direct you through the process of downloading the program that is necessary to transfer your data to the new phone, which will significantly simplify the procedure.

The strings also show that the feature might debut with the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series, inviting customers to scan a QR code on the new handset to get started with the new functionality. In light of the fact that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S23 series within the next few days, it is possible that Google will formally reveal the new Fast Pair feature within the next few days as well.

In addition to Android smartphones, Google is looking to extend the support for Fast Pair to other devices, such as styluses and tracking tags. We just found out that the firm is working on a tracking tag that is currently being given the codename “grogu.” Additionally, the Fast Pair developer interface now provides support for a new “Locator tag” device type. In a similar vein, the deconstruction of Google Play Services for Wear OS version 23.02.13 showed that the business might exploit the battery warnings function of Fast Pair in order to provide low-battery messages for active styluses.