Everything You Need To Know About Android 13 (Tiramisu)

Android 10 marked the beginning of Google’s departure from the sweet-themed name conventions that had been in place since Android 5. However, inside the corporation, the development teams have maintained their practice of dessert-themed titles. In contrast to Android 12, which is known internally as “Snow Cone,” Android 11 was referred to as “Red Velvet” internally. Tiramisu is the name given to Android 13. Since one of the contributions on the AOSP Gerrit revealed it in July of last year, Google is no longer concealing the information. We also have a good idea of what Android 14 “U” may be named for those. The codename “Upside Down Cake” for Android 14 was exposed in some of the first changes related to Android 14 that appeared on the Android Gerrit.

Today we are going to talk about Android 13, and all the information we have about it. The “outside” of Android 13 is mostly unchanged from the previous version, however, there is a lot of additional functionality. The Android operating system has been in beta for quite some time, with each new version adding capabilities and making minor changes to various parts of the system. The final release of Android 13 is now live on all compatible Pixel smartphones and a select number of other Android phones. You’ve found the ideal website if you’re looking for a comprehensive resource on Android 13. Find out all you want to know about Android 13 right here!

Android 13

On August 15, 2022, Google released Android 13 to the general public as a stable upgrade. Company Pixel phones received the upgrade with the original code. There have been many changes since Google’s Android 13 Developer Preview program began in February 2022, and the final release isn’t expected until August 2022. Google’s initial road plan for the Android 13 beta program is as follows:

With the release of Android 12, Google introduced Material You, the operating system’s most significant aesthetic overhaul since Android 5 Lollipop. Android 12 is visually and experientially distinct from previous versions thanks to a new design philosophy and a broad list of new features.

Two Developer Previews and two complete Beta releases later, in June 2022, Android 13 finally reached the “platform stability” that had been anticipated. Android 13 Beta 4, often known as the “final release candidate,” was then issued by the firm in July 2022.

Google has just started rolling out the QPR builds for its platform. Earlier this month, we got the Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 update, and additional versions are due in the next several months. If you want to go straight to the build changelogs, you should use the article index up top.

We were given our first taste of Android 13 “Tiramisu” on February 10, 2022, when Google released the first Developer Preview build for testing purposes. The Android 13 Developer Preview was not updated to version 1.1 as it was last year. Instead, we got Android 13 Developer Preview 2 on March 17, 2022.

These versions are called “Developer Preview” for a reason: they are solely meant for developers. It prepares the way for the next version of the most popular operating system in the world, giving programmers time to try out upcoming changes and making platform migrations before the final release. These preview builds show us what the final, stable release will look like, which is helpful. In the following sections, we’ll go through all the new additions and improvements that came with Android 13 Developer Preview 1.

Without releasing Android 13 Developer Preview 3, Google bypassed the “developer preview” step altogether on April 26, 2022, when it released Android 13 Beta 1. The second beta version of Android 13 was released on May 11, 2022, and the third was released on June 8, 2022, both in conjunction with Google I/O 2022. On July 13, 2022, we issued the fourth and final release candidate. Android 13 was released to the general public by Google in August of 2022.

When Android 13 “Tiramisu” is released later this year, Google’s Pixel devices will be among the first to get it. Since it is up to individual Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to determine how much time they want to spend building their UX skins, it is impossible to predict when the Android 13 upgrade will be made available to devices that are not Pixels. As a general rule, smartphones with lighter UX skins, like ASUS’ Zen UI, will get the Android 13 upgrade before those with somewhat heavier skins, like Xiaomi’s MIUI.

However, Google has released Android 13 Beta for several non-Pixel smartphones through Developer Preview programs. If you own a compatible device, you can upgrade to Android 13 right now and get a taste of what’s to come. After downloading the appropriate package for your compatible smartphone, you can give Android 13 a try right away by completing a few more installation steps.

While not as substantial as Android 12, the Android 13 release still includes a number of improvements and additions. Many of these enhancements have already been made accessible to us via developer preview builds and beta releases, but many more modifications remain undisclosed. Sadly, a comprehensive feature list will not be accessible until we get access to the final version.

So far, Google has issued a number of beta and developer preview versions of Android 13 for testing. There is a vast list of characteristics we’re going to explore, some of which are more significant than others. In addition, the business often bundles a plethora of secret features into these releases. Before adding further specifics in the run-up to the final release, we’ll start by including some of the most crucial ones under each area.

New in the First Developer Preview of Android 13

The Bluetooth and Ultra-wideband stacks are now considered core components of Android. In Android 13, Google has said that it would include Bluetooth and Ultra-wideband stacks as core components. This eliminates the need for the OEM to provide a software update in order for the firm to include new Bluetooth and Ultra-wideband capabilities and security fixes. This is a facet of Google’s Project Mainline, which, for the uninitiated, enables the company to assume control of fundamental parts of the underlying architecture and the primary system programs.

Anytime text in a TextView or other container crosses the line break, a hyphen will be automatically appended. Just a line break to continue reading on the following line. Even while Android can automatically hyphenate words for you, doing so will reduce the device’s overall speed. Therefore, it is disabled by default. However, Google claims that the performance of this function has been increased by up to 200% in Android 13. This implies that hyphenation may be enabled in TextViews by developers without significantly slowing down the rendering process.

To access neighboring Wi-Fi networks, applications required to ask for permission to use your location before Android 13. Given that the app didn’t need the location of the device, this was an unnecessary request. Android 13 introduces a new runtime permission named NEARBY WIFI DEVICES to decouple this capability from other similar features. The NEARBY WIFI DEVICES permission may now be requested with the “neverForLocation” option by app developers aiming for Android 13. Google also said that the ART module will be updated to backport these modifications to devices running Android 12.

The new fast settings tiles are an exciting feature of Android 13 DP1. The business included several of them, such as the ability to read QR codes with a single tap, adjust colors with the flick of a switch, and activate a one-handed mode.

For those who speak more than one language, Android 12’s Settings app has a System > Languages & input option. However, the language options are now applied system-wide, which may not be suitable for users who want to switch between languages depending on the program. With the aid of a new platform API, Android 13 fixes this. To change the language used by each app, users can to go to the following menu: Settings > System > Languages & input > App Languages.

With the release of Android 12, Google included a new Theme Picker app with “experimental” themed icon support. In Android 13, Google expanded the AdaptiveIconDrawable API to allow for themed app icons, a capability that was previously available only in a restricted test form. Developers of apps will be incentivized to make icons that work together on the home screens of their customers’ devices.

Google also includes a number of under-the-radar updates in each new version of Android. Let’s have a look at some of the previously undisclosed features included in the Developer Preview 1 version.

Pixel Launcher supports dual home screen designs. Thanks to improvements made in Android 13 DP1, the Pixel launcher now has the ability to accommodate two distinct home screen layouts. Set your Pixel’s DPI to 600 or higher to access a big screen layout in addition to the usual one.

The new clipboard auto-clear is an intriguing feature that was left out of the original release article. As with Gboard, Android 13 has an automatic clearing function for the clipboard that removes the main clip from the global clipboard after a configurable length of time. Additionally, you may choose the time period after which the clip is deleted with this new Android 13 function.