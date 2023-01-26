AMD Ryzen 7000 Promotion Comes With A Free Game Copy Of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is being packed with brand-new Ryzen 7000 CPUs as AMD tries to push its recently introduced Ryzen 7000 65-watt processors. This highly awaited sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was released earlier this year. Although it won’t be available for purchase until March 17, the video game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be included with the purchase of each and every Ryzen 7000 central processing unit that is introduced between now and April 1. If you’ve purchased a Ryzen 7000 processor after the package was launched, you may redeem your Star Wars Jedi: Survivor key on AMD’s site until May 6.

Since Ryzen 7000 was released in September of last year, this is really the first game package that AMD has introduced for it, and it is just one of the numerous steps that the firm is doing to persuade desktop customers to purchase Ryzen 7000 CPUs. After having a relatively high MSRP at launch, real street cost for Ryzen 7000 CPUs has decreased across the board, ranging from $50 for the Ryzen 5 7600X to over $100 for the Ryzen 9 7950X. This is due to the fact that Ryzen 7000 CPUs were first released at a rather high MSRP. The most important factor in this is that Intel’s 13th Generation Central Processing Units (CPUs) are very competitive and, until January 31st, come included with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Additionally, this month saw the release of AMD’s budget CPUs for the 65-watt class. It is noteworthy to note that these CPUs have been offered since the 10th of January, but they are just now receiving the Star Wars game package. It’s possible that the Ryzen 5 7600, Ryzen 7 7700, and Ryzen 9 7900 just haven’t done as well in the marketplace as AMD had hoped they would. There is also the question of whether or not the Ryzen 7000 3D V-Cache CPUs that are scheduled to be released in February will be included to the package.