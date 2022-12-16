Instagram’s New Tools Make It Easier to Regain Access to Hacked Accounts

Everybody nowadays wants to benefit from as much security as possible when it comes to online platforms. And since Instagram remains one of the most popular social networks out there, users can only be happy about the Meta-owned platform’s latest tools.

According to Instagram’s official page, a new set of security features is on its way for users to enjoy. If you’re one of those who got his Instagram account hacked, you can regain access to it thanks to a new hub that you can find at instagram.com/hacked.

Don’t hesitate to seek help!

As long as you can’t access your Instagram account anymore, you can open the latter link mentioned above and follow a simple procedure. But the main condition to get help is for you to own the account that has been hacked.

If you match the condition, you’ll have to choose one of the different variants that respond to the “why can’t you get into your account?” question:

My account was hacked

I forgot my password

The login code was sent to a mobile number or email that I don’t have access to

Someone used my name, photos or information to create a new account

My account was disabled

Something else

As soon as you’ve made your choice, you’ll need to type ‘Next.’ If you’ve chosen the ‘Something else’ option, you’ll be redirected to a different page.

If you’ve typed ‘Somebody used my name, photos, or information to create a new account,’ for instance, you’ll be prompted to file a report to that person.

If you’ve chosen the latter option, you’ll be asked to hit the right option that matches your situation.

The whole process is indeed easy and intuitive, and pretty much anybody can handle it. Instagram engineers are well-known for doing their best not to allow fake accounts on the platform.