iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, macOS Ventura 13.2, & watchOS 9.3 Are Out: Here’s What’s New

Late in 2022, Apple made available to the public iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9. These operating systems gave people throughout the world access to a new iPhone Lock Screen, Stage Manager, and many other features. Since that time, the business has been further enhancing these operating systems by working on following upgrades that are more incremental in nature. These releases intend to address the lingering issues and security flaws, in addition to adding some of the new features that weren’t included with the main X.0 versions when they were first distributed.

Since the most recent batch of Apple OS upgrades has been made available to the general public, we may anticipate that the subsequent developer betas will become available as soon as this week. We have high hopes that iOS 16.4 will include support for Unicode 15.0 emoji as well as the Apple Music Classical app, despite the fact that it is too early to tell.

watchOS 9.3

The only noticeable difference between watchOS 9.3 and previous versions is the addition of a new watch face called Unity Mosaic. The new look is quite understated and is designed to coordinate with the background image that was described before and is included in iOS 16.3. Nevertheless, it is not compatible with any of the Apple Watch complexities.

Everyone in the globe may now download iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, macOS Ventura 13.2, and watchOS 9.3 on their respective devices. Apple has spent a few weeks putting these versions through beta testing, and they had now attained the standard level of reliability that consumers anticipate. There is still a lot to be unpacked here, despite the fact that they don’t give a huge number of new aesthetic modifications and features.

iOS 16.3

When compared to the other Apple OS upgrades that were released today, iOS 16.3 has, without a doubt, the most comprehensive collection of brand new features. To begin, and maybe most obviously, we have a new wallpaper for Unity, which users can see or configure by heading to the wallpaper settings and selecting the appropriate option from the drop-down menu. Getting additional default wallpaper alternatives to choose from is almost always a tweak that is appreciated, despite the fact that this is not really a huge improvement.

Support for FIDO security keys inside Apple ID is another noteworthy feature introduced with iOS 16.3. Users have the option to increase the level of security for their Apple accounts by requiring the usage of a physical key whenever they sign in to a new device using their Apple credentials. This setting is optional. When we talk about safety and confidentiality, we should mention that iOS 16.3 offers advanced data protection for users all throughout the globe. End-to-end encryption is provided for even more iCloud data types, such as images, notes, and device backups, via a feature that is optional and was at first only available in the United States.

Aside from that, not much else has changed. Of course, as is customary, there are also bug patches included. These changes address issues such as the display problem on the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the inability of the Freeform app to correctly sync some items on shared boards.

iPadOS 16.3

iPadOS 16.3 does not have a significant number of new features or improvements in comparison to iOS. The new Unity wallpaper is only available on the iPhone, for those who are starers. Therefore, even if you upgrade to the most recent version of iPadOS, you still won’t be able to see it or use it as the wallpaper on your iPad. You do, however, gain support for FIDO security keys for Apple ID, Advanced Data Protection (if you don’t already have access to the functionality), compatibility for the new HomePod 2, and various bug improvements. You can check out the official changelog for iPadOS 16.3 down below.

macOS Ventura 13.2

Next up is version 13.2 of macOS Ventura. When compared to iOS, iPadOS does not come with a significant number of new features or updates. In its place, you will have the same FIDO security key in addition to support for Advanced Data Protection. As was to be anticipated, this comes on top of problem patches that are unique to the Mac platform.