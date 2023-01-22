With The Newest Upgrade, Users Of Whatsapp May Initiate Conversations With Themselves

The renowned instant messaging software WhatsApp has just released yet another brand-new feature for its users. Because of this change, users of the messaging network will soon be able to send messages to themselves using the platform, much as is currently allowed in applications such as Telegram.

Before this upgrade, the only method to send a message to oneself on WhatsApp was first to form a group and then add yourself as the sole member of that group. On the other hand, users will be able to choose themselves from the contact list in order to start a new chat thanks to this functionality. As a result, you now have the ability to send messages, URLs, stickers, and other forms of material that are only for you.

Even though it can seem strange to text oneself, a lot of individuals use it for personal notes or even to preserve some critical data so that they can readily retrieve it on another device in the future. This function was evaluated using the beta version of WhatsApp for iPhone, and it is now being made available to all users via the most recent update to the application.

But that’s not the end of it. Other new capabilities, such as the ability to search for a message based on the date it was sent, drag-and-drop support for the sharing of media, and an undo button for messages that have been erased, are also being rolled out by WhatsApp.

In the beginning of this year, Meta made the announcement that users of WhatsApp would soon be able to access the platform using proxy servers. For those who aren’t acquainted with the concept, a proxy adds a third layer of protection between a user and the internet. When surfing the web, you may utilize it to improve the level of security and privacy you experience.

Users of WhatsApp now have the ability to set up a proxy server, allowing them to access to the platform even in nations where the software is restricted. Additionally, WhatsApp emphasizes that end-to-end encryption will be maintained for communications that are sent via a proxy server.