iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max Camera System Leak Shows Off LiDAR Scanner

Apple has a tradition of using the same camera system for two years before making any major changes but now, things are about to change. The reason why we are saying that is because a brand-new leak is showing us that the Cupertino based tech giant is planning to upgrade the camera system for iPhone 12 Pro and the more expensive, iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Without any further ado, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about Apple’s upcoming flagship smartphones.

iPhone Camera System Leak

The first thing that we want to mention about the latest iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max leak is that it comes as a courtesy of the folks at Concepts iPhone. The leak was spotted in an unofficial iOS 14 build that surfaced on the web last week.

The picture (featured above) is showing us that Apple is going to complete the camera system of iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with four sensors.

From the looks of it, the main camera and the telephoto shooter are remaining in the same position as the current iPhone camera system. Although, it is worth noting that the shooters are bigger.

The ultra-wide-angle shooter is now moved into the top-right corner. According to previous leaks, the ultra-wide-angle shooter is going to ship with useful features such as Night Mode and sensor-shift image stabilization.

LiDAR Scanner

What stands out the most about Apple’s new camera setup is the introduction of the LiDAR Scanner. The addition of this scanner is going to further enable iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max to support innovative AR (augmented reality) content. Not only that, but the LiDAR Scanner will improve the quality of the Portrait Mode by adding more background blur.