Samsung Internet Browser 11.1.2.2 Update – New Chromium Engine

One of the things that makes Samsung’s smartphones stand out other than their impressive hardware specs is their software stability and useful features. Samsung doesn’t want to rely fully on Google’s Android when it comes to software support and this is why Samsung has created lots of useful apps that are available only its smartphones. The perfect example of this is the Samsung Internet Browser which is renowned for making it much easier to surf the web while mobile.

The reason why Samsung Internet Browser is making headlines on our website today is because it has just received a new update. The update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels and it sports the 11.1.2.2 version number. With that said, let’s go ahead and check out the improvements that the update brings.

Samsung Internet Browser 11.1.2.2 Update

If you don’t want to use Google Chrome which is the stock Android browser, then picking Samsung Internet Browser as an alternative is the choice that you can make. This mobile browser is packed with lots of features and more importantly, it is updated with improvements on a regular basis.

As previously noted, the latest update for Samsung Internet Browser sports the 11.1.2.2 version number and it is available to download via OTA channels. The update doesn’t come with any new features and instead, it aims to improve the overall software experience.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes, Samsung Internet Browser’s latest update introduces a bunch of bug fixes and software improvements that are taking its performances to the next level. Therefore, the new update is classified as a high priority release.

We also want to highlight that the developers of Samsung Internet Browser are using the new update as an opportunity to upgrade the Chromium web engine to M75. This is going to boost Samsung Internet Browser web surfing speed.

Top Features

Since we are talking about the amazing performances of Samsung Internet Browser, let’s go ahead and take a look at what are the top features that it has to offer.

* Browser Extensions (Galaxy Store Required)

We introduce general-purpose Browser Extensions, such as Mate Translate. These can be installed from the Galaxy Store to bring even more features to the powerful Web Browser. Tap “Add-ons” in the menu to learn more.

* Tab Bar for Phone

You can now enable a tab bar beneath the URL bar to see open tabs, like on desktop web browsers. This can be turned on under the “Appearance” menu.

* Video Assistant

Video Assistant is back to support you to enjoy video watching experience more than ever. With the purple floating button, you can easily change to watch as full-screen or popup-screen.

* Customize menu

You can relocate buttons on the bottom toolbar as you like. All of the buttons in the ‘more’ menu will be the candidates.

* Tab Manager Renewal

Try our newly decorated list-view mode of Tab Manager.

Security & Privacy

Samsung Internet helps you protect your security and privacy while browsing the Internet.

* Smart Anti-Tracking

Intelligently identify domains that have cross-site tracking ability and block storage (cookie) access.

* Protected Browsing

We will warn you before you can view known malicious sites to prevent you from visiting web sites that may try to steal your data.

* Content Blockers

Samsung Internet for Android allows 3rd party apps to provide filters for content blocking, making browsing safer and more streamlined.