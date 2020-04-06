Super Mario Maker 2 – Top 3 Tips and Tricks to Play Like a Pro

Super Mario Maker 2 is a super fun game that makes it seem like time is flying by every time that you start a course. This is thanks to the fact that Super Mario Maker 2 offers a fun gameplay loop and also because the learning curve is steep. There is always a new skill to master in this game and if you want to play like the pros, then you have arrived at the right website.

We know that most people don’t have enough free time to grind out all levels in Super Mario Maker 2 to learn every trick and tip. This is why we did it for you! Today we are going to present the top three best tips and tricks for Super Mario Maker 2 that will take your skills to the next level.

#1 Play in Handheld Mode with a Stylus

Do you want to get better at Super Mario Maker 2 on Nintendo Switch and beat the high scores of your friends? If that is the case, then you should make sure to play the game in handheld mode while using a stylus. Your accuracy and time of reaction will be improved instantly! To make things even better, playing the game in handheld mode will make it feel like you are using a Wii U or 3DS.

#2 Don’t Miss Out On the Story Mode

This might come as a surprise to some of you, but jumping right into the competitive mode and trying to get a new high score is not the way to do it on Super Mario Maker 2. All players should first make sure to finish the story mode so that they can get used to all the levels and specific movements.

#3 Use Shortcuts

The last tip that we want to share is also the most useful one. Did you know that you can use shortcuts in Super Mario Maker 2? For example, if you press the L button, then you will have faster access to the eraser tool.