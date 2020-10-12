iPhone 12 will Sport Next-Gen Face ID, 30x Digital Zoom and Many High-End Camera Features

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Even though Apple has yet to announce the official release date for iPhone 12, we got lucky and the reputable leakster known as “Kang” has leaked a substantial amount of information about the upcoming smartphone and its special versions. The highlights are that all iPhone 12 versions will support 5G and they will be powered by Apple’s brand-new A14 Bionic processor. However, that’s not all. Let’s go ahead and check out the rest of the leaks.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini Dual Cameras

Multiple leaksters have announced that according to their sources, iPhone 12 and the Mini version will ship with dual-camera setups, similar to iPhone 11. Both smartphones will feature a wide-angle unit and an ultra-wide-angle module to help users take the best pictures possible.

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max Triple Cameras

Since the Pro and Pro Max versions of the iPhone 12 will be flagship devices, then it should come as no surprise to find out that they are equipped with a triple camera setup that is paired with a wide-angle-sensor, an ultra-wide-angle unit, a telephoto module, and a LiDar scanner.

“LiDAR will be used for portrait mode as well. The hardware is also there for portrait video but it won’t be included at first. It could be delayed to iPhone 13 or later iOS 14 update. Could be beyond that as well,” said PineLeaks.

“Digital and Optical Zoom will be getting a massive boost this year. The standard iPhone 12 will completely rely on software for this, still. You will get a significantly extended digital zoom, both quality, and distance-wise. Night mode is being extended to the telephoto camera. That telephoto is also being tested with 3x optical zoom. They are trying for 25x to 30x digital zoom, but it depends on how good it can be,” added the leakster.