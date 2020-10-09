Microsoft Edge 45.09.4.5078 Update – New “Collections” Feature Changes the Way You Browser the Web

What separates Microsoft Edge from all the other mobile browsers available for mobile is the fact that it benefits from a large team of developers who are constantly releasing updates that introduce improvements and software tweaks. In fact, a brand-new update is now available for all versions of Microsoft Edge and it sports the 45.09.4.5078 build number.

Microsoft Edge 45.09.4.5078 Update

We have some great news to share with Microsoft Edge fans today! The developers have published a new update that introduces an exciting feature. As previously noted, the update sports the 45.09.4.5078 version number and it is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels. Thanks to this, all Microsoft Edge fans who have access to a stable Wi-Fi network can get their hands on the update as soon as possible.

Alternatively, the update can be manually downloaded in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). Although, we do need to mention that this type of updates are compatible only with Android-powered smartphones that have enabled the “Unknown Sources” option in their Settings panel.

What’s New?

The new update introduces a cool feature called Collections. The feature makes it easier for users to collect and organize their favorite content as they browse the web. The great thing about this feature is that it works with all of the user’s signed-in devices. That’s not all. The update also comes with a bundle of bug fixes that are improving the overall performances and tackling various issues that have the potential of ruining the user experience.

Highlight Features

Now that we have checked out the improvements that the browser’s update introduces, let’s go ahead and take a look at the top features that Microsoft Edge has to offer:

A more personalized browsing experience

• Your favorites, passwords, Collections and other saved data are securely synced across your devices.

Take control of your data

• New! Tracking prevention blocks trackers from sites you haven’t visited

Collect and organize on the go

• New! Collections makes it easier than ever to collect and organize content you find on the web across your signed-in devices – now available on your mobile device.

Browse InPrivate

• When you use InPrivate tabs, your browsing data (like cookies, history, autofill information, or temporary files) isn’t saved on your device after you close all your InPrivate tabs.

• New! Keep your search history private with built-in InPrivate search with Bing. When you browse using InPrivate mode, your search history will never be saved to Bing or associated back to your Microsoft account.

Block Ads

• AdBlock Plus helps block unwanted ads.

• Turn on ad blocking by visiting Settings > Content blockers.