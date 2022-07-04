iPhone 14 Price: New Leaks Reveal Pricing Details

There has been a new Apple iPhone 14 pricing leak lately, with the rumored beginning price of US$799 for the basic model. Things start to get costly, though, when Apple comes to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the latter of which might need an official mainstream iPhone record-breaking sum for its 1 TB option.

The Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus/Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max have been leaked by a well-known leaker. Many unanswered issues have been raised about the reported specs and beginning prices of the next iPhones, which have been presented in pertinent postings.

According to @TheGalox_, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14+ will cost US$799 and US$899, respectively, while the basic model of the iPhone 14 Pro will cost you US$1,099, according to Anthony (@TheGalox_). The lowest configuration of the iPhone 14 Pro Max will start at $1,199, according to the source.

iPhone 14 | iPhone 14+ – A15 Bionic

– 6.1 | 6.7 inch 60hz Amoled Display

– 12/12mp back cameras

– 128/256gb/512gb storage & 6gb ram

– 3,279 | 4,325mah battery

– Face ID

– iOS 16 $799 | $899 pic.twitter.com/39oKPCJHxr — Anthony (@TheGalox_) June 28, 2022

To begin, the pricing estimates for the iPhone 14 revealed by the leaker are identical to those published by LeaksApplePro back in January of this year. If the new source is merely repeating the numbers brought up by the prior source, or if they are presenting pricing generated by their own insiders, it is unknown.

iPhone 14 Pro | iPhone 14 Pro Max – A16 Bionic

– 6.1 | 6.7 inch 120hz Amoled Display

– 48/12/12 cameras

– 128/256/512/1TB storage & 8gb ram

– 3,200 | 4,323mah battery

– Always On Display

– Face ID

– iOS 16 $1099 | $1199 pic.twitter.com/roMxY8cBmd — Anthony (@TheGalox_) June 28, 2022

However, if these prices are correct, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max with 1 TB storage might cost up to $1,699 in the US. It’s just a continuation of Cupertino’s existing pricing approach, which charges an extra $500 on top of the $1,099 price tag for the iPhone 13 Pro Max for customers who want 1 TB of storage space. The 1 TB iPhone 14 Pro Max would cost $1,699, making it the most expensive iPhone Apple has ever released.

In addition to the costs, Anthony mentions the recent revelation that Apple would use the “iPhone 14 Plus” model name instead of the oft-mentioned “iPhone 14 Max” moniker for its next-generation smartphone. When it comes to the name of the smartphone, the source varies from others like LeaksApplePro, who insists it will be called the “iPhone 14 Max.”

It’s worth noting that @TheGalox_ also claims that Apple’s next iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both feature up to 8 GB RAM, when several other tipsters have said 6 GB. In light of ShrimpApplePro’s prior leak of the iPhone 14’s battery capacity estimates, it may be better to see this latest information as a kind of iPhone 14 “leak roundup.”