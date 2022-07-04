Google Camera 8.5.300.450594193.08 APK Bundle Brings Improvements and a New Interface

Those who like to rely on the Google Camera app have a new reason to do likewise. The 8.5.300.450594193.08 APK bundle is already up for grabs via APKMirror, and it brings some interesting improvements and bug fixes for the app.

Google Camera is known for offering users the possibility to take outstanding pictures and record memorable videos using powerful features. We can mention here functionalities such as Long Shot, Motion Mode, Night Sight, Portrait, HDR+ with Exposure and White Balance Controls, Super Res Zoom, and more.

What’s new in the Google Camera 8.5.300.450594193.08 APK bundle

The new APK bundle brings a series of improvements, bug fixes, as well as a new interface for Pixel phones. The visual overhaul consists of dynamic colors and components from the Material You design system of Google.

There are two variants of the 8.5.300.450594193.08 update that you can download from APKMirror, and they’re both APK bundles.

Before you download any of them, you need to make sure that your phone is running on the latest Android 12 version. The update won’t work for previous versions of Google’s operating system. It might be a burden too big for some users, but we must admit that it’s a wise move.

Another important thing to mention before you choose to download the new APK bundle is to take a look at the FAQ section from APKMirror.

If you don’t have the Google Camera app already, you can simply download it via the Google Play Store. Its official main description, via the official Android marketplace itself, is pretty straightforward:

“Never miss a moment with Google Camera, and take fantastic pictures and videos using features such as Portrait, Night Sight, and the video stabilization modes.”

Feel free to tell us what you think about the new Google Camera 8.5.300.450594193.08 APK bundle if you’ve already tried it out!