Genshin Impact 2.8: Everything We Know About The Update

Epic Games Store accidentally released official information on the “Genshin Impact” Update 2.8. A Reddit member discovered the unexpected upgrade.

Despite the fact that Epic Games revoked this update, fans already know what the new edition of the game will feature before miHoYo makes its formal announcement.

“So um… Mihoyo themselves just uploaded 2.8’s summary on their Epic Games page?,” Reddit user RiversCroft posted.

It seems that the next update will include an event titled “Summer Odyssey,” which is based on leaked graphics. The Golden Apple Archipelago, as introduced by miHoYo in Update 1.6, is the focus of the new event, which is only available for a short time.

It will also have Klee, the Pyro character, as the protagonist. Shikanoin Heizou, the Tenryou Commission’s analytical harmony detective, will make his Anemo debut in the next update. He’s been characterized as free-spirited, but also as upbeat and energetic.

Shikanoin Heizou ‧ Analytical Harmony

Detective of the Tenryou Commission A young detective from the Tenryou Commission. Free-spirited and unruly, but cheerful and lively.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/rmHuQ6egKt — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) May 16, 2022

Reruns of the 5-star Pyro Klee, the 5-star Anemo Kazuha, and the 5-star Pyro Yoimiya are also expected to appear in “Genshin Impact 2.8.” Additionally, in addition to the regular new Story Quests and Hangout Events, a wide change to the dressing room was stated in the leak, which might indicate the inclusion of another feature in addition to new skins.

When the Golden Apple Archipelago was originally featured in the game, Jean and Barbara received beach-themed skins before the skin became available to other players. MiHoYo’s next update may have a new event-themed skin for Fischl, and a new paid skin for another character (possibly Diluc).

The official announcement

The formal statement of “Genshin Impact” 2.8 was made live on MiHoyo’s channel on Saturday, according to the company’s timetable.

The Genshin Impact Version 2.8 livestream was hosted on July 2 by HoYoverse, which officially unveiled Shikanoin Heizou gameplay as well as all the new character banners, repeats, weapons, skins, and events that would be released in the next few days.

In Genshin Impact Version 2.8, Kazuha and his family’s past as blacksmiths will be the center of a new narrative mission. Version 2.8 will expand on the research done in a previously restricted event in Version 2.6.