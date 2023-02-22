iPhone 15 Could Have Apple’s Largest Memory Boost In Years

The previous year, it was rumored that Apple intends to launch a new form of RAM that is both larger and quicker on the iPhone 15. The very same tipster is renewing the prior prediction that this year’s iPhone would eventually move away from the existing 6 GB RAM capacity that has been there since the iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 introduced the current configuration.

The Cupertino company is reportedly increasing the memory capacity and other characteristics of the iPhone 15 series, as stated in a study that was recently published by the market consultant Trend Force. It seems likely that Apple will include 8 GB RAM as a standard feature on its iPhones for the very first time.

To be more specific, it is anticipated that only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (or Ultra) models would get an increase in their memory capacities. On the other hand, it’s possible that Apple will equip the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with the same LPDDR5 memory, although with a capacity of just 6 gigabytes. Given that the firm has been working to separate the regular models from the Pro pair, this is a move that was quite foreseeable.

The iPhones will benefit in a variety of different ways from having their memory enhanced. Apple will support the new features that have been introduced to iOS, in addition to the fact that it can continue to enhance the performance of devices. This is the case with the Dynamic Island feature on the iPhone 14 Pro, which relies on activities taking place in the background before the data is shown around the pill-shaped island. In a similar vein, Live Activities need a far more involved procedure in the background.

In addition to the RAM, it is speculated that the iPhone 15 series will come equipped with a USB-C connector and will use the Dynamic Island design throughout the whole of the product range. At the same time, the iPhone 15 Pro (Max) could not have any physical buttons but instead use solid-state versions instead. Apple will also use the A17 Bionic chipset in the later pair of iPhones and keep the 120Hz display as a distinguishing feature of its products.