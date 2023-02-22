Vivo V27e Specifications Leak Online in All Their Glory

Vivo is a smartphone manufacturer that has gained popularity in recent years for producing high-quality smartphones with innovative features at reasonable prices. Generally speaking, Vivo makes good smartphones that offer a great user experience.

Vivo smartphones are known for their high-quality cameras, which can capture stunning photos and videos. They also come with large displays, powerful processors, and ample storage capacity, making them ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.

In addition, Vivo smartphones often come with features that are not found on other smartphones in their price range, such as in-display fingerprint sensors and pop-up cameras. These features give Vivo phones a unique edge and make them stand out in a crowded smartphone market.

Vivo V27e will have a MediaTek chipset

Thanks to pricebaba, we have the possible specs of the upcoming Vivo V27e. Anticipate a gadget that showcases a 6.62-inch AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also be furnished with the MediaTek G99 chipset, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

The phone’s photographic capabilities include a 64MP primary camera with OIS, in addition to a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The device is set to launch with Funtouch OS 13 on Android 13. According to leaked specifications, a 4,600 mAh battery with 66W fast charging will power the gadget. The V27e will also boast an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

Having a smartphone that is resistant to water is becoming increasingly important in today’s world. With so much of our lives now centered around our smartphones, it’s essential that they can withstand exposure to water and other liquids.

One of the biggest advantages of having a waterproof smartphone is that it gives users peace of mind. Accidents can happen at any time, and one of the most common ways that smartphones get damaged is by exposure to water. Whether it’s a spilled drink or getting caught in the rain, having a phone that can resist water can save users a lot of stress and money.