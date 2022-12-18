iPhone 15 Ultra Price: Apple’s Next Flagship Will Cost Significantly More

Since Apple released its new iPhone 14 lineup back in September, it was only a matter of time before tech enthusiasts started making predictions about the next iPhone flagship. The Cupertino-based giant releases a new iPhone every year, which means that the next should be the iPhone 15.

But what will the iPhone 15 be capable of? Normally, we could expect a brand-new processor, even more advanced cameras, and some brand-new features compared to what the new iPhone 14 already has in store for the world.

But surely the price is also important. If you think that the standard price of the iPhone 14 is too high, as it revolves around $800, wait until you hear about how much you would have to pay for the upcoming iPhone 15 Ultra!

iPhone 15 Ultra could be priced at a minimum of $1,299

If the latest information brought by Gizmochina is true, the iPhone 15 Ultra will have a starting price of $1,299. That means 200 bucks more compared to the price for the current iPhone 14 Pro Max, which could also be considered an ‘Ultra’ model. The latter iPhone has a price that revolves around $1,099.

So why would Apple bring such a significant increase in price? The explanation is simple, especially if you look around a bit at how things are going in the tech industry. Rising production costs, the usage of higher-quality materials, as well as the need to maintain profit margins, contribute to the increase.

iPhone 15 Ultra could have a chassis made of titanium, which would surely be more expensive compared to other materials.

For this year that’s almost over, Apple’s new iPhone 14 lineup consists of four models: the standard iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Only the last two of the models are equipped with the latest A16 Bionic chipset by Apple. We can definitely expect Apple to implement even more powerful chipsets for its future iPhones and provide the upcoming iPhone 15 with pretty much the same formula.