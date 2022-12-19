Samsung’s Galaxy Battery Pack Can Charge Two Smartphones Simultaneously & Features Super Fast Charging

Samsung’s new Galaxy 25W Battery Pack is capable of recharging two devices at once through USB Type-C and has support for Super Fast Charging. The Galaxy 25W Battery Pack comes with a 10,000 mAh capacity, plastic construction and weighs just a little more than 200 g.

Enjoy the convenience of fast charging when you’re on the go. With a charge capacity of up to 25W thanks to Super Fast Charging, this battery provides your devices with instant power throughout your day and recharges just as quickly.

Soon after Roland Quandt’s Twitter leak of the Galaxy 25W Battery Pack, Samsung officially announced the product. Samsung’s portable charger for Galaxy smartphones with up to 25 W cable charging is named appropriately. Accordingly, the Galaxy 25W Battery Pack can’t Super Fast charge the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but it can charge the Galaxy S22.

Samsung also claims that its own Galaxy 25W Battery Pack, when used with a suitable USB Type-C power converter, is capable of 25 W rapid charging. The power bank is powered by a 10,000 mAh battery and can be discharged by either of two USB Type-C outlets. The housing is plastic with a 20% recyclable content, measuring 148 x 70 x 16 mm and weighing 210 g, according to Samsung. Compared to its rivals, the Galaxy 25W Battery Pack is somewhat bigger and heavier.

The power bank was recently featured on Samsung’s website in Belgium, but the company has not yet provided any information on price. On the other hand, it specifies that it comes with a USB Type-C cable that is 20 centimeters in length and that a second cable must be bought separately. Regrettably, the Galaxy 25W Battery Pack is only capable of concurrently recharging two devices at 9 W, rather than dividing its entire 25 W capacity equally between the two devices. The firm has not yet provided any information on when the Galaxy 25W Battery Pack would be made available in other areas either.