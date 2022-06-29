Need for Speed Update: We Will Receive A New Game This Year

Perhaps EA’s long-running Need for Speed racer has finally disclosed its debut date. Although Electronic Arts have not acknowledged that it plans to publish a new Need for Speed game this year, there have been several solid stories in recent months that indicate that the game will be released in the autumn of this year. We originally didn’t have a specific release date for this game, but that has recently changed.

Reportedly scheduled for release on November 4, 2022, Exputer claims that the next Need for Speed game will take place in the year 2022. EA is said to be organizing a demonstration for the project in July, when the game will be officially revealed. The only data we have at the time is that this game will only be released on next-generation consoles, however other sources have said that this will be verified when the game is released. Because of this, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch gamers will not be able to play the current NFS game.

The name of this forthcoming Need for Speed game is the only other noteworthy tidbit of information given in Exputer’s article. Need for Speed: Unbound may be the title of the game when it is released, despite the fact that this title has not yet been confirmed.

It doesn’t matter what the name of this new Need for Speed game is, it will be the series’ first new entry since Need for Speed Heat was released in 2019. After the release of NFS Heat, both reviewers and customers had a mixed reception. People still want to see the series return to its golden days of Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit and Need for Speed: Most Wanted. Is this new entry going to live up to the hype? We’ll get a better notion of what it looks like in the next several months.