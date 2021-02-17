Legends of Runeterra 02.0.2.013 Update – New Champions, Expeditions and More!

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Legends of Runeterra is one of the most fun mobile games out there. The game is set in the world of League of Legends and therefore, it benefits from lots of amazing lore and powerful champions. The cool thing about Legends of Runeterra is that since it is a strategy card game, it allows players to use their skill and creativity to combine cards from different regions and take down their enemies. Nonetheless, the game is making headlines on our website today because it has just received a new update.

Legends of Runeterra 02.0.2.013 Update

If you love playing Legends of Runeterra on your smartphone, then we highly advise you to keep the device connected to Wi-Fi throughout the day. The reason behind this is that the new update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels and therefore, it will automatically start downloading if there is Wi-Fi and enough internal storage space.

What’s New?

Here are the full patch notes for the new update:

New Lab: Heimer’s Madness

Patch 2.2.0 brings a new rotation to Multilab:

Lab of Legends

United Front

Heimer’s Madness (New in 2.2.0!)

After some brutal battles in Lab of Legends, Heimerdinger seems to have gone mad with his newest experiment – Heimer’s Madness!

This new 1v1 PvP Lab starts out pretty tame, but can quickly get out of hand. Here’s a crash course on how to manage your madness:

Each player starts with 4 max Mana, and a small premade deck with a few random Champions, Spells, and Followers.

At Round Start, instead of gaining an additional max Mana, the cost of all cards in each player’s hand and deck is reduced by 1, down to a minimum of 1.

Each Round, the attacking player receives a spell that lets them choose a card to add to their hand, with 2 additional copies added to their deck.

Create low-cost Followers and Spells to overwhelm your opponent, or choose high-cost cards and try to control the match long enough to discount them for some insane combos!

Expeditions

We’re sticking with minor tweaks again this time around, starting with some light buffs to Afterlife and Moonlit Heist by removing some of their more inconsistent cards. Shroom and Boom is receiving some new aggressive options and losing Insightful Investigator. Finally, Augmented Assault is gaining the Investigator as well as a few more 2-cost commons to fuel it.

Reduced the Luminous Dusk offering bonus to half of what it was previously, meaning it will now show up twice as often as normal. This will be completely removed with the following patch.

Afterlife

Removed: Pesky Specter, Ravenous Butcher

Augmented Assault

Added: Clump of Whumps, Insightful Investigator, Trifarian Hopeful

Moonlit Heist

Added: Zap Sprayfin

Removed: Double Up, Shakedown

Shroom and Boom

Added: Poro Cannon, Zaunite Urchin

Removed: Insightful Investigator

Miscellaneous

Prismatic Cards have a new minor visual effect when viewed in the Collection, and when being drawn or played.

In the Collection, cosmetic items that were available as part of a limited-time event are now labeled “Legacy.” A new “Show Available” filter will hide Legacy items.

The Tournaments Tab has been updated for the upcoming Seasonal Tournament; round timings will be more clearly displayed during the Open Rounds and Playoffs.

On mobile, the in-game language can now be changed from the Settings menu.

Bugfixes