LINE: Free Calls & Messages 11.1.1 Update – Faster Performances and Improved Chatting

Do you enjoy using LINE: Free Calls & Messages chat with your friends and family members? If that is the case, we have some great news to share with you. A brand-new update is available to download for the chatting app and today we will cover everything there is to know about it. Make sure to stick around for the end because we will also check out the app’s top features.

LINE: Free Calls & Messages 11.1.1 Update

The new update sports the 11.1.1 version number and it’s available to download directly via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, all LINE: Free Calls & Messages fans are advised to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi so that they can be among the first ones to access the update and the improvements that it brings.

What’s New?

“We’re always working hard to make LINE even better. Update today for the latest experience!” said the developers of LINE: Free Calls & Messages in patch notes. The update comes with a bundle of bug fixes that are tackling various issues that sometimes caused the app to lag. Fortunately, that will not happen anymore.

Top Features

★ Intimate conversations or large round tables can happen anywhere with group video calls

Chat with up to 200 friends in your group simultaneously! Enjoy face to face video chats with friends as well!

★ Use polls to quickly see what your friends think

From where to meet to what to eat, avoid lengthy discussions and make decisions easily by creating a poll.

LINE’s main features

★ Free voice and video calls anywhere, anytime

Enjoy great quality calls at no charge, no matter where you are. Even international calls with up to 200 people at the same time are completely free! Use effects and filters for even more fun during video calls. (Note that this feature may not be available on certain devices.)

★ Convenient chats where anything is possible

Share messages, photos, videos, stickers, voice messages, and locations easily with friends.

★ Fun and easy-to-use social networking features

From messages and photos to videos and locations, share your daily moments with friends on Timeline!

★ Find the world’s most popular characters at the Sticker Shop

Browse hundreds of popular free stickers plus adorable stickers of the world’s favorite characters! Choose from a variety of LINE sticker sets to liven up your messages in your own unique way.

★ Auto-sync your device and PC

Whether on the go with the mobile version or connected to the desktop version using your PC or Mac, your LINE chats are always up-to-date and synced automatically across all versions.

★ Your own personal storage space: Keep

Store messages, photos, videos, and more in Keep where you can easily share them with friends.

★ Stay informed with LINE official accounts

Connect directly with your favorite celebrities and companies by friending their official accounts.

★ Get connected to new apps

LINE provides a gateway to entertainment and lifestyle apps that will keep you entertained and bring new convenience to your life.

★ Make international calls with LINE Out

Place international calls to mobile phones and landlines at low rates. You can even call friends who aren’t on LINE.