Lenovo’s ThinkBook Plus Twist Laptop Has Two Screens That Can Be Turned Around

When it comes to CES, you can usually count on Lenovo to offer the major jolts, and this year is no different. We may look forward to the Lenovo Book 9i for consumers, and the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist for professionals. Another laptop with dual displays, this one’s E-ink screen is located on the upper part of the device. In addition to the new ThinkCentre neo 50q Gen 4, Lenovo also released a new ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 and a few peripherals.

In spite of its two displays, the ThinkBook Plus Twist is not a traditional dual-screen laptop and is instead one of the most interesting items at the exhibition. In this case, though, Lenovo has deviated from its usual practice by placing each screen on a separate portion of the laptop’s upper half. A 13.3-inch OLED screen with 2.8K resolution as well as 100% coverage of DCI-P3 can be found inside, while a 12-inch color E-ink screen can be found on the outside, making it perfect for reading while still being energy efficient. The 27-inch Legion Y27f-30 & the 32-inch Legion Y32f-30 are two new gaming screens from Lenovo’s Legion brand.

Featuring a Quad HD resolution as well as 240Hz refresh rate with compatibility for AMD FreSync Premium, the Legion Y32f-30 is roomier. It responds in 0.5 milliseconds, covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color space, and has a color accuracy score of Delta E 2. It supports DisplayHDR 400 and has two stereo speakers that crank out 3W each. The Legion Y27f-30 is also equipped with a Full HD screen, but its base refresh rate of 240 Hz can be overclocked to a high of 280 Hz.

The Lenovo ThinkBook is a powerful laptop that can be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM, a 1TB solid-state drive, and a 13th-generation Intel Core CPU. Its base pricing of $1,649 will be accessible to consumers beginning in the month of June.