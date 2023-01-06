Apple Cancels the iPhone SE 4

Let’s face it: the iPhone SE 3 that came out last year was far from a good midrange phone. It disappointed a lot of Apple fans, and for good reasons. It had a tiny display of only 4.7 inches, a too-weak battery, and a very poor camera.

While a lot of people were expecting the iPhone SE 4 to save the day and the SE series of iPhones, it’s highly possible that Apple won’t release it anymore at all.

Ming-Chi Kuo brings bad news

Ming-Chi Kuo, a tech expert who’s widely known as a reliable source when it comes to predicting future Apple projects, now brings the news that the Cupertino-based giant has canceled the plans regarding the launch of the iPhone SE 4.

Say what you want about the iPhone SE 3 from 2022, but we all have to admit that it’s equipped with one of the greatest processors built by Apple, the A15 Bionic. This powerful chip delivers lightning-fast performance and allows the iPhone SE 3 to handle even the most demanding tasks with ease. Whether you’re gaming, streaming video, or multitasking, the A15 Bionic has got you covered.

The iPhone SE series is for all you rebels out there who don’t want to follow the crowd. These phones may not have all the bells and whistles of the latest and greatest iPhones, but they pack just as much punch. With a compact design, powerful processor, and decent battery life, the iPhone SE can be all that you want from a phone if you value function over flashy features. And let’s be real, who needs a bunch of unnecessary frills when you’ve got a phone that can do everything you need it to do (and then some), as long as you don’t want something more? So if you’re looking for a phone that’s as reliable as it is affordable, the iPhone SE series is the way to go.