LG and ZTE Will No Longer Attend Mobile World Congress

The Mobile World Congress is the year’s biggest tech convention where companies from all over the world come to showcase their latest innovations in the smartphone industry. Unfortunately, it seems that not all companies that are scheduled to host a panel at the event will make it. We are talking about LG and ZTE which both announced that due to the Wuhan coronavirus, they will no longer attend the Mobile World Congress.

LG and ZTE are Leaving Mobile World Congress

LG and ZTE are Chinese-based tech companies and they announced that they will no longer attend the Mobile World Congress event. ZTE has canceled its press conference at Mobile World Congress while LG announced that it is pulling out altogether. The reason why the two companies don’t want to attend the event is that they believe that the Wuhan coronavirus will make the people who attend Mobile World Congress feel uncomfortable.

LG Speaks Out

“LG Electronics is closely monitoring the situation related to the novel coronavirus outbreak, which was recently declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization as the virus continues to spread outside China. With the safety of its employees, partners and customers foremost in mind, LG has decided to withdraw from exhibiting and participating in MWC 2020 later this month in Barcelona, Spain,” said LG in a new blog post.

“This decision removes the risk of exposing hundreds of LG employees to international travel which has already become more restrictive as the virus continues to spread across borders. In lieu of its participation in MWC, LG will be holding separate events in the near future to announce its 2020 mobile products. LG Electronics thanks its supporters and the public for their understanding during these difficult and challenging times,” added LG.