LINE: Free Calls and Messages 10.13.1 Update is Taking Performances to the Next Level

LINE is an all-round great chatting app for Android and iOS devices. What makes LINE stand out when compared to the likes of Telegram and WhatsApp is the fact that it provides users with access to all the features that they need to keep in touch with their friends and family members. Starting with texting, voice calls and ending with file-sharing features, LINE has it all!

To make things even better, the developers who are in charge of LINE are always rolling out new updates that are taking LINE’s performances to the next level. In fact, a brand-new one has just arrived. The update sports the 10.13.1 version number and today we are going to check out everything there is to know about it.

LINE 10.13.1 Update

Right from the start, we want to mention that the new update is available to download via over the air channels. Thanks to this, the only thing that LINE fans need to do is to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi and they are eligible to access the update and all the improvements that it brings.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes, the new update for LINE aims to improve the overall software stability and performances of the chatting app. The way that the update does that is by introducing a bundle of bug fixes that are tackling various issues. Not just that, but the update also comes with “under the hood” software tweaks that are speeding up LINE’s performances and start-up time.

Top Features

Now that we have covered everything there is to know about LINE’s new update, let’s goa head and take a look at the top features that the app has to offer.

★ Free voice and video calls anywhere, anytime

Enjoy great quality calls at no charge, no matter where you are. Even international calls with up to 200 people at the same time are completely free! Use effects and filters for even more fun during video calls. (Note that this feature may not be available on certain devices.)

★ Convenient chats where anything is possible

Share messages, photos, videos, stickers, voice messages, and locations easily with friends.

★ Fun and easy-to-use social networking features

From messages and photos to videos and locations, share your daily moments with friends on Timeline!

★ Find the world’s most popular characters at the Sticker Shop

Browse hundreds of popular free stickers plus adorable stickers of the world’s favorite characters! Choose from a variety of LINE sticker sets to liven up your messages in your own unique way.

★ Auto-sync your device and PC

Whether on the go with the mobile version or connected to the desktop version using your PC or Mac, your LINE chats are always up-to-date and synced automatically across all versions.

★ Your own personal storage space: Keep

Store messages, photos, videos, and more in Keep where you can easily share them with friends.

★ Stay informed with LINE official accounts

Connect directly with your favorite celebrities and companies by friending their official accounts.

★ Get connected to new apps

LINE provides a gateway to entertainment and lifestyle apps that will keep you entertained and bring new convenience to your life.

★ Make international calls with LINE Out

Place international calls to mobile phones and landlines at low rates. You can even call friends who aren’t on LINE.

Plus, enjoy free calls after watching ads with LINE Out Free.

★ Face Play: May the best face win!

Get ready to stretch those facial muscles! Rack up new high scores in solo mode, or battle it out with your friends in duo mode for double the fun. Don’t forget to collect your special trophy and skin when you complete a mission or become the season champion!