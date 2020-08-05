Legends of Runeterra 01.07.012 Update – Full Patch Notes!

Even though Riot made it name in the gaming industry with League of Legends, the company is now expanding its portfolio by launching more titles that are no longer MOBAs. The best example of this is none other than the Legends of Runeterra. This is a mobile game that is set in the world of League of Legends. The strategy card game rewards players for coming up with clever ways to use their cards and defeat their opponents.

The great thing about this mobile game is the fact that Riot is updating it with new features and content on a weekly basis. In fact, a new update that sports the 01.07.012 version number is now rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels and we are going to cover everything there is to know about it.

Legends of Runeterra 01.07.012 Update

As previously mentioned, the new update for Legends of Runeterra is rolling out via OTA channels. Thanks to this, the only thing that fans of the mobile game are required to do in order to access the update is to keep their smartphones connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. With that said, let’s see what are the patch notes for the new update.

Full Patch Notes

The Spirit Blossom festival continues! Patch 1.7 brings with it two new Epic quests and more event-themed items in store, as well as a brand new Lab and new tri-region deckbuilding rules for Singleton Gauntlet.

Before we dive in, we’ve got some important timing info on the next few patches. As we just announced over on the Riot Games site, Riot’s taking the week of August 10th off to disconnect, recharge, and reboot. To make sure we’re not just shifting more work onto people in the following weeks, we’re adjusting timelines for the next few LoR patches.

Patch 1.7 will go live normally tomorrow, but will last an extra week (so three weeks in total rather than the usual two) before we update again.

Patch 1.8 will go live August 26 (rather than August 19), and will also last for three weeks. 1.8 will contain a couple minor card changes but won’t be a full-fledged balance patch, though it may feature a few other things…

Patch 1.10 (yes, we’re skipping 1.9) will land on September 16, and will contain our next significant round of balance updates. This patch will last the usual two weeks and resume our normal update cadence.

New Lab: Quick Draw

Heimerdinger’s latest Lab is an experiment in thinking on your feet. Inspired by the challenging and fast-paced mechanics of some of our favourite deck-building games, Quick Draw offers players new circumstances to contend with every round.

Each round, players draw five new Fleeting cards with heavily discounted mana costs. You only have three mana to spend each round though, so choose your plays carefully. And remember, all your cards are Fleeting so use ‘em or lose ‘em!

The only way to keep a card for next turn is to use the special Prolong card you’ll draw every other round. It’ll remove Fleeting from a single card in your hand so you can save it for a big play later on. Use your Prolongs wisely!

Singleton Gauntlet Update: Tri-Region

Taking advantage of the latest deckbuilder changes (see below), we’ve updated the Singleton Gauntlet to allow tri-region decks. This’ll further differentiate Singleton from Standard, and we’re excited to see what new combinations you discover!

Singleton Gauntlet decks may now include cards from up to three regions.

Deckbuilder

You can now filter your decks by deckbuilding rules (Standard or Singleton for now) and select specific unit art for your deckbox!

Deck customization interface added to deckbuilder screen. Click the edit button at top left to adjust deckbox art and select deckbuilding rules. Any unit card can be dragged to assign it as deckbox art (doesn’t have to be in the deck).

Deck type filter added to decks screen. Choose to view all decks (including invalid ones), valid Standard decks, or valid Singleton decks.



Personalization

Boards

Exploring the darker side of the world of Spirit Blossom, the Nightshade Shrine is an Epic-tier board featuring tappable interactive elements and unique reactions to gameplay, and is available in the store for 1290 Coins.

Bundles

Dragonling Bundle now available for 975 Coins. Bundle includes: Dragonling Nightshade Dragonling



Card Backs

3 new card backs available for purchase in the store. Spirit of the Bloom Spirit of Nature Crossed Spirits



Expeditions Archetypes

We’ve only got minor adjustments this time, mostly to boost several underperforming Ionian archetypes.

Fishbones

After choosing Fishbones in pick 1, you’ll now see both a Bilgewater option and a Piltover & Zaun option for pick 2 and will no longer be forced into a tri-region deck.

Disruption

Added: Twin Disciplines

Removed: Shadowshift

Shadows and Dust

Added: Navori Conspirator, Ren Shadowblade

Removed: Shadow Fiend

Spell Slingers

Removed: Retreat, Ye Been Warned

Total Recall