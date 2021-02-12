Snapchat 11.16.0.32 Beta Update – Major Improvements to the User Experience

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Snapchat is the most innovative social media app and there is no doubt about that. The developers who are in charge of Snapchat are always coming up with cool new features that are become so popular that other apps don’t have any other option than to copy them. We are looking at you Instagram! Nonetheless, the reason why Snapchat is making headlines on our website today is because it has just received a new update. The update is available to download for beta users and today we will check out everything there is to know about it.

Snapchat 11.16.0.32 Beta Update

The new update sports the 11.16.0.32 beta version number and it can be downloaded directly via OTA (over the air) channels. Therefore, we are advising all Snapchat fans who are enrolled in the beta program to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi so that they can be among the first ones to access the update. If you are not enrolled in the beta program, you should be pleased to know that Snapchat is accepting everyone who uses an Android-powered smartphone.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes, the new update for Snapchat aims to improve the user experience. The way that the update does that is by introducing a bundle of bug fixes and improvements. Therefore, the chances of running into annoying bugs or glitches will be slimmer than ever. That’s not all. The app will also run smoother thanks to the software tweaks that are speeding the start-up time.

Top Features

Now that we have checked out the new update for Snapchat, let’s take a look at the top features that the app offers.

SNAP 📸

Snapchat opens right to the camera. Tap to take a photo, or press and hold for video.

Add a Lens or Filter to your photo — new ones are added every day! Change the way you look, dance with your 3D Bitmoji, and discover games you can play with your face.

Create your own Filters to add to photos and videos — or try out Lenses made by our community!

CHAT 💬

Stay in touch and Chat with friends with live messaging, or share your day with Group Stories.

Video Chat with up to 16 friends at once. You can even use Filters and Lenses!

Express yourself with Friendmojis — exclusive Bitmojis made just for you and a friend.

STORIES

Watch friends’ Stories to see their day unfold.

Watch Stories from the Snapchat community, based on your interests.

Watch breaking news and exclusive Original Shows.

SPOTLIGHT

Spotlight shines a light on the best of Snapchat!

Submit your own Snaps or lean back and watch.

Save your favorites and share them with friends.

SNAP MAP 🗺