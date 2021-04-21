SHAREit 6.0.2 Update – Faster File Sharing Speeds and Improved User Experience

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

One of the best things about using SHAREit is the fact that you always get access to new updates. The app is renowned for providing users with access to the fastest file-sharing speeds, but that’s not all. SHAREit is also packed with a plethora of useful features that make it easier for users to share files with their friends and family members.

Today we are talking about SHAREit because a new update that sports the 6.0.2 version number is rolling out. We will cover everything there is to know about the improvements that the update introduces and how to download it. Without any further ado, let’s jump right into it.

SHAREit 6.0.2 Update

The first thing that we want to mention about the new update is that it can be downloaded via OTA (over the air) channels. Thanks to this, the only requirement to access the update is to have access to a stable Wi-Fi network. The update will pop up automatically.

In case the update doesn’t arrive via OTA channels, eager users can choose to manually trigger it by heading over to the Google Play Store page of the app and clicking on “Updates”. There is another alternative method. The SHAREit update can be downloaded and installed manually in the form of APK (Android Package Kit).

What’s New?

The question that all SHAREit fans must be asking right now is what’s new? Well, they should be pleased to know that the new 6.0.2 update aims to improve the overall user experience that the app offers. The way that the update does that is by redesigning the sender and receiver pages to make them more user-friendly. We also want to highlight that the update introduces a bundle of bug fixes and “under the hood” software tweaks that are helping the app run faster than ever.