macOS 11.1 Beta 2 is Now Available for Download

If you love accessing all the latest software updates for macOS, then you might want to consider enrolling in the beta program. The reason behind this is that beta users are always among the first ones to access every new update and in fact, a brand-new software release that sports the macOS 11.1 version number has been released. Without any further ado, let’s go ahead and check out all the improvements that the update introduces.

macOS 11.1 Beta 2 – Patch Notes

Accessibility

Resolved in macOS Big Sur 11.1 beta 2

VoiceOver now supports InfoVox voices from AcapellaGroup. (64880915)

AppKit

Known Issues

Certain NSToolbar controls unexpectedly draw a background highlight when you click or roll over them. (71592628)

Mac Catalyst

Known Issues

When you present a view controller with page sheet or form sheet presentation style, the size of the view controller’s root view is, by default, determined by the value returned from the presented view controller’s preferredContentSize method and the view is not resizable. You can arrange for the presented view controller to be resizable by using Auto Layout to specify the maximum and minimum sizes of its root view. To enable this, set the canResizeToFitContent property of the application’s main window to YES. One way to do this is to override the willMove(toWindow:) or didMoveToWindow() methods of a view in the main view controller. (65254666)For example: - (void)willMoveToWindow:(UIWindow *)newWindow { [super willMoveToWindow:newWindow]; newWindow.canResizeToFitContent = YES;}

Resolved in macOS Big Sur 11.1 beta 2

Full-screen mode in a non-resizable iOS & iPadOS app now works as expected. (71440982)

The zoom-to-fit state is now preserved across app launches. (70885745)

Resolved in macOS Big Sur 11.1 beta 2