Mario Kart Tour 2.6.1 Update Brings Improvements and Addresses Known Issues

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

If there is one thing that everyone knows and loves about Nintendo, then it has to be the fact that the company makes some of the best games. Mario Kart Tour is the perfect example of that providing a fun gameplay experience on both console and mobile. If you love playing Mario Kart Tour on your Android-powered smartphone, then you should make sure to keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network today. The reason why we are saying that is because a new update that sports the 2.6.1 version number has been made available for download.

Mario Kart Tour 2.6.1 Update

As previously noted, a brand-new update is now rolling out for Mario Kart Tour and it sports the 2.6.1 version number. The update is available to download directly through Nintendo’s official over the air channels. This means that the only requirement to access the update and all the improvements that it brings is to have access to Wi-Fi.

On the other hand, we do need to mention that the update can be manually downloaded and installed in the form of APK. This is possible by sideloading the update. However, it’s worth pointing out that manually installing updates can sometimes be tricky.

What’s New?

According to the patch notes, the developers who are in charge of Mario Kart Tour used the new update as an opportunity to take the game’s performances to the next level. Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out that the update introduces a bundle of bug fixes and software improvements. That’s not all. The update also addresses known issues.

Top Features

Check out below the top features that make Mario Kart Tour one of the most downloaded mobile games in the world:

■Challenge players worldwide in multiplayer!

You can race against up to seven other players, whether they’re registered as in-game friends, nearby, or scattered around the world.

Multiplayer races can be customized with a variety of rules, such as individual or team races, kart speed, and number of item slots. You can play however you want!

■ Mario Kart takes a world tour!

Mario and friends go global in this new Mario Kart as they race around courses inspired by real-world cities in addition to classic Mario Kart courses! These destinations will be featured in tours that rotate every two weeks! In addition to courses based on iconic locales, some of your favorite Mario Kart characters will get variations that incorporate the local flavor of cities featured in the game!

■ Endless Mario Kart fun at your fingertips!

The Mario Kart series known and loved by many is ready to take the world by storm – one smart device at a time! With just one finger, you can steer and drift with ease and sling devastating items as you go for the gold in cups filled with new and classic Mario Kart courses.

■ Nab 1st place with items and Frenzy mode!

In Mario Kart Tour you have access to an arsenal of powerful items that can mix things up on the racetrack! Turn up the heat by activating the new Frenzy mode, which gives an unlimited supply of a certain item and makes you invincible! Make the most of the ensuing chaos, as Frenzy mode only lasts a short time!

■ Collect drivers, karts, badges, and more!

Earn Grand Stars by racing or fire off the featured pipe to receive more drivers, karts, and gliders! You can also proudly display badges, earned by completing certain challenges, next to your in-game name!

■ Bonus challenge courses put a twist on traditional races!

In certain races, 1st place isn’t always the goal. With names like “Vs. Mega Bowser” and “Goomba Takedown,” these bonus challenge courses demand a different approach to gameplay and strategy!

■ Race to increase your online rank!

Boost with the best of ’em! Your high scores will determine how you compare to other players all over the world. Keep practicing and trying out different combinations of drivers, karts, and gliders to increase your score and rise to the top!