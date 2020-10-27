TikTok New Update for iOS – Widgets are Now Available

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

With TikTok’s ever-growing popularity, it should come as no surprise to find out that Apple is now introducing features that improve the app’s performances on iOS. A brand-new update is available for TikTok that introduces support for iOS 14’s famous home-screen widgets. The widgets were recently added to iPhones and they make it possible for users to create shortcuts for their favorite apps. The widgets feature highlights from the apps and now, TikTok users can enjoy them too.

TikTok for iOS Receives Widgets

The first thing that we want to mention about TikTok’s widgets for iOS is that they are designed to promote hashtags, sound, and videos. Thanks to this, the widget will show highlights from the app’s trending page. That’s not all. There are three widgets that users can choose from.

The small widget for TikTok focuses on trending sound and it displays the most-watched videos that have sound. This widget is great for TikTok fans who enjoy watching the latest musical trends on the app. The medium widget is bigger and it contains information about the trending content such as the content creator’s name, hashtags, views, and so on. The large widget shows three bigger video previews.

Top Features

If you are not familiar with TikTok but you would like to learn more about what this app does, then you should check out its top features in the list below:

■ Watch endless amount of videos customized specifically for you

A personalized video feed based on what you watch, like, and share. TikTok offers you real, interesting, and fun videos that will make your day.

■ Explore videos, just one scroll away

Watch all types of videos, from Comedy, Gaming, DIY, Food, Sports, Memes, and Pets, to Oddly Satisfying, ASMR, and everything in between.

■ Pause recording multiple times in one video

Pause and resume your video with just a tap. Shoot as many times as you need.

■ Be entertained and inspired by a global community of creators

Millions of creators are on TikTok showcasing their incredible skills and everyday life. Let yourself be inspired.

■ Add your favorite music or sound to your videos for free

Easily edit your videos with millions of free music clips and sounds. We curate music and sound playlists for you with the hottest tracks in every genre, including Hip Hop, Edm, Pop, Rock, Rap, and Country, and the most viral original sounds.

■ Express yourself with creative effects

Unlock tons of filters, effects, and AR objects to take your videos to the next level.

■ Edit your own videos

Our integrated editing tools allow you to easily trim, cut, merge and duplicate video clips without leaving the app.